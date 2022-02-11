More than spirits: Diageo advisor Andrei Francis is a community connector

ABOVE PHOTO: Andrei Francis with Emily B, Lil Kim and Fabolous.

By Afea Tucker

Andrei Francis is amplifying special events within diverse communities through Diageo hospitality partnerships.

Francis is an on-premises hospitality advisor for Diageo. In this role, he’s responsible for the strategic marketing and planning, as well as relationship building with external partners. For the past two years, he’s seized the opportunities to further push diversity and inclusion efforts that align with his company’s core values throughout the Philadelphia market, bringing ideas and visions that are multicultural and more inclusive to the forefront.

“I bring them to life, you know,” Francis said. “It’s all in relationship building. In a sense, I’m really a connector.”

In addition to curating opportunities for brand visibility — whether it be through cocktail placements on menus, activations, or with consumer samplings — Francis has a very grassroots approach when it comes to connecting with members of the community.

He literally hit the streets to meet people where they are and to connect with stakeholders to form new partnerships.

“I will have to say that I do more than what my role requires me to do,” Francis said.

Andrei Francis

In light of the 2022 Lunar New Year, Francis and his Diageo partners and market colleagues produced a first of its kind Chinese New Year celebration that brought out a host of influencers and people of various races and ethnicities together in the Old City neighborhood. The festivities included a firework design and dragon dancer.

One of the event productions that he’s most proud of is a collaborative celebration that he had with Black Menswear — an organization that attracted hundreds of Black men to the Philadelphia Arts Museum steps for a day of fellowship and camaraderie over the past summer.

“The Black Menswear collaborative event was one of the events that I like to highlight,” Francis said. “This company goes around the country to spotlight Black excellence, and camaraderie between young Black male professionals. They also try to create a positive image for the Black youth coming up”

Radio personality Paris Nicole of 100.3 R&B and Hip Hop.

“They usually don’t host events after their meet-ups, but this was an opportunity to showcase my brands along with their brand, and also help to give the new venue partner that I’m working with a layup opportunity to showcase their venue to a clientele that they may not have attracted otherwise,” Francis continued. “That’s pretty much a shining example of my role. It’s not just being someone who works in the spirits industry but being a connector of people.”

As much hard work goes into the backend of planning and cultivating connections, there is also a lot of fun to be had — for example, meeting some of your favorite celebrities.

“I was able to partner with a venue in New York called Vice Soho, and through their activation team collaborate on Fabolous’s birthday celebration,” Francis said.

Fabolous is a popular rapper based in New York, known for making hit songs with Lil Kim and Chris Brown.

“I was able to give a speech for Fabolous, and toast for his birthday this year with a 1942 shot,” Francis said. “He’s one of my favorite artists. So, it was a real opportunity to be able to connect the dots and bring that to life, even though it wasn’t necessarily my responsibility, but an opportunity to showcase my overall talents to bring people together to the bigger picture of the company.”

Diageo includes notable brands like Ciroc, Johnny Walker, Ketel One vodka, and Crown Royal. The company aided many local restaurant workers and business owners that were adversely affected by the pandemic through donations.

“They’re very engaged with the industry community, bartenders, servers, and people in our world,” Francis said. “The company gave sizable donations through the USBG to help people in the trading community when restaurants and bars were closing down. We also encourage individuals to consume and drink responsibly, to stay hydrated and [to] put their health first.”

Francis shared that he hopes to continue to serve as a connector and someone who bridges the gap between collaborations with diverse communities and groups.