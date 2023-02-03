Image

2:05 AM / Sunday February 5, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
3 Feb 2023

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 3, 2023 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Jaafar Jackson appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014, left, and Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987. Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar, will play the King of Pop in a planned biopic to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lionsgate announced Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, “Got Me Singing.” “Michael” will be Jackson’s acting debut.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white photograph of Jackson in character. Fuqua added in a statement that Jackson “has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

On Twitter, Jackson said he’s “humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life.”

“Michael” will be an authorized portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The film, scripted by “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer’s estate.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” Katherine Jackson said in a statement. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

“Michael” is to begin shooting this year.

Related Posts

Bill Duke attached to direct Mahalia Jackson biopic Default ThumbnailForest Whitaker set to produce Richard Pryor biopic Default ThumbnailMike Epps to play Richard Pryor in Nina Simone biopic
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Local

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson releases statement in response to Philadelphia Water Department’s proposed rate increases  

February 3, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Katherine Gilmore Richardson (Photo/PHL City Council) Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large)...

Entertainment

Philly Cultural Beat – February 2023

February 3, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Gregory Porter (Photos courtesy: Philly Cultural Beat) By Steve Bryant February’s...

Go With The-Flo

Priceless will sing in the Roz Live musical tribute “GLADYS” at 54 Below in New York City

February 3, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Priceless Photo courtesy:  Priceless By Flo Anthony Following her $24 million...

Oasis

cj speaks…  Waiting on the Lord

February 3, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email No matter what is going on in your life, you rise to the...

Health

Are you ready to prioritize your health goals?

February 3, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Help protect yourself against pneumococcal pneumonia. BPT The beginning of a new year...

Food And Beverage

Gift decadence during this season of love

February 3, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Valentine’s Day may traditionally be a lovers’ holiday, but it’s also...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff