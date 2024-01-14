Michael Andreaus shines as Otis Williams in ‘Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations’

By Kharisma McIlwaine



Left to right: Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jalen Harris, Michael Andreaus, Harrell Holmes Jr., E. Clayton Cornelious

Photo credit: The national tour of Ain’t Too Proud 2023 Emilio Madrid.

The Temptations are one of the most beloved groups of all time. With 42 top-ten hits and 14 number-one hit songs, The Temptations have provided the soundtrack of many lives for over 50 years.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, premiered on Broadway in March 2019. The musical tells the group’s story, from a humble start in Detroit to earning their place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As part of the national tour, Philadelphia welcomes “Ain’t Too Proud” to The Kimmel Cultural Campus for the first time. In the musical, Michael Andreaus takes on the role of Otis Williams, living legend and founding member of The Temptations. Andreaus spoke with the SUN about his journey in musical theater and the road to becoming a Temptation.

Inspired by his mother’s love for music, Andreaus found his calling.

“She used to play music in the house all the time,” he said. “I think the first artist that I remember recognizing that I just loved was Michael Jackson, followed later by my favorite artist of all time, which is Stevie Wonder. Motown and music was so formative for me in my younger years. Then I started singing at church and eventually kind of stumbled on musical theater when I saw “Dreamgirls” in the theater for the first time. That was the first time I saw [myself] in this industry. Something clicked in me and I was, like, ‘That’s it… that’s the thing I want to do.’”

Brand new to auditioning with lots to learn, Andreaus found himself emersed in a full circle moment, starting his musical theater journey where his inspiration first began.

“It kind of came full circle because the first musical theater job that I got was “Dreamgirls.” I went and auditioned at a community theater,” he said. “I had no clue what I was doing. You’re supposed to have a book of songs and all those things. I think I sang a gospel song a cappella with no sheet music but ended up getting cast as Curtis. The gentleman who would eventually convince me to go back to school for musical theater saw me in that. Later on, down the road, he invited me to audition for University of Central Oklahoma, where I got my degree.”

Following graduation, Andreaus moved to New York and hit the ground auditioning. Despite the pandemic shutting down life as we know it, he found himself exactly where he needed to be.

“I had my first off-Broadway show, then my first Broadway show, and then the pandemic happened and shut everything down,” he said. “My momentum was destroyed, or so I thought. I had just gotten to New York, really making moves, and getting cast in a bunch of things, and [then] the whole world shut down. Then not too long after that, I booked “Ain’t Too Proud.” Initially, I was cast as Berry Gordy covering Otis. I did that for about a year before they moved me into the role of Otis full time. In fact, when I start in Philadelphia, it will be a year since I took over, so it’ll be kind of special for me in that way, too. It’s incredible. It was really humbling, because I saw the show and fell in love with the show before I ever was cast in it. When I was auditioning to be in the show, I was going and seeing the show on Broadway to get a feel for it, but also because it’s such a great show. It has been even more rewarding getting the opportunity to do this show on tour because we’re getting to bring this music to so many people.”

In addition to the classic music of The Temptations, which spans generations and demographics, audiences will also experience the many obstacles the group endured on their way to success.

“What people often come to us and say is how much they appreciate the story that we’re telling,” Andreaus said. “The music is, of course, the music. It’s always going to be what it is — timeless and classic. When you’re doing “Papa Was A Rolling Stone” every night and “Just My Imagination” and “My Girl,” you almost have to try to mess them up, honestly. We have such a great cast — that’s not going to happen!”



The Temptations are not only known for the incredible harmony laid seamlessly throughout their classic hits, they are also known for their choreography. “Ain’t Too Proud” brings those steps to life.

“That was probably the most challenging aspect in all of this for me,” Andreaus said. “I’m definitely what they call a mover in musical theater, but we have such a great team. Sergio Trujillo is our choreographer. Edgar Godineaux was the assistant who really kind of helped us put that Temptations polish on all of it. We had a boot camp where we essentially had to learn how to carry ourselves, how to walk… you have to learn how to be a Temptation. There’s a certain swagger that you have to carry yourself with. The choreography won a Tony for a reason… it is not for the faint of heart!”

“The thing that we carry that also made The Temptations great in that world are the intricacies, the little nuances that you put into it and how locked in as a group. That’s the thing that makes this so great to perform every night. What people really respond to is not necessarily five individuals, but five people that are dancing and moving as one.”

In “Ain’t Too Proud,” Andreaus balances dual roles as Otis and the narrator with charm, humor and ease. He was gifted the opportunity to work with Williams, getting first-hand accounts of his experience with The Temptations.

“We get to tell this amazing story, of this group of guys that came together at a time that didn’t want to always see them want to succeed, but they fought through,” Andreaus said. “Usually when you lose a star like David Ruffin from your group, it’s done. It was such a calling for Otis for this group to succeed and be as great as they can be, he literally didn’t let anything stop them from becoming what they became. If that meant replacing someone in the group, then it [was] time to replace them… whatever it took. That drive and that passion [is what] I try to carry with me every time I step into his shoes. It’s quite a task, because I’m the narrator of the show as well as being one of The Temptations.

The story is told from his memory. It’s a lot, but it’s definitely worth it. The fact that he’s been so generous and giving with his time has been really instrumental for us being able to tell the story in such an authentic way. We’re always grateful when “Uncle O” comes around and is able to share with us.”

In “Ain’t Too Proud,” audiences will get a large dose of music, dance, brotherhood and laughter, but the biggest take away from this show is the heart.

“There’s a big theme around the show of sacrifice,” Andreaus said. “The entire show is Otis asking the audience if the things that they achieved were worth the things that were lost along the way. I think it’s a really interesting opportunity for the audience to look at their own journey and their own accomplishments and achievements and weigh all of that in the balance. We don’t ever answer the question for you, but my hope is that everybody will look. If the answer is “yes,” be proud of where you are, and if the answer is “no,” [ask yourself,] ‘What do I need to do to change my path? We all have to choose what we’re willing to give up, and hope that in the end it’s all worth it.”

To support Michael Andreaus’ journey, follow him on IG @michael_andreaus or visit: www.michaelandreaus.com. “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations” will be on The Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music until January 21. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit: www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.