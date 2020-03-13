Image

1:01 PM / Friday March 13, 2020

Visit Dorchester
12 Mar 2020

McCoy Tyner, iconic and influential jazz pianist, dies

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 12, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: McCoy Tyner Trio at the XXXII International Jazz Festival on November 20, 2011 in Grenada, Spain. McCoy playing piano. Tyner died last Friday at the age of 81. (Photo: shutterstock)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — McCoy Tyner, the groundbreaking and influential jazz pianist and the last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet, has died. He was 81.

Image

Tyner’s family confirmed the death in a statement released on social media last Friday. No more details were provided.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of jazz legend, Alfred “McCoy” Tyner.

McCoy was an inspired musician who devoted his life to his art, his family and his spirituality,” the statement read. “McCoy Tyner’s music and legacy will continue to inspire fans and future talent for generations to come.”

Tyner was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 11, 1938.

He eventually met Coltrane and joined him for the 1961 album “My Favorite Things,” a major commercial success that highlighted the remarkable chemistry of the John Coltrane Quartet.

The album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.

The quartet would go on to release more revered projects, becoming an international renowned group and one of the seminal acts in jazz history.

Tyner eventually found success apart from the John Coltrane Quartet, releasing more than 70 albums. He also won five Grammy Awards.

In 2002, he was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Related Posts

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76 The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz’ ‘Jazz Cultural Voices’ series presents Cuban pianist Elio Villafranca Prodigy of influential rap group Mobb Deep dies at 42
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Seniors

Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence, right, along with Florida Sen. Rick Scott,...

Color Of Money

Welcome a four-legged family member with care

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Tips for a successful, lifelong pet adoption FAMILY FEATURES Bringing home a new...

Oasis

Pastor, author and social media celeb seeks to change futures –– just in time for Women’s History Month

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Charlotte, N.C.– Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the many successes...

Week In Review

Virus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: An ambulance worker adjusts her protective mask as she wheels a...

Sun Report

Bloomberg out, Biden resurgent after Super Tuesday victories

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week March 15

March 12, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week Saturn leaves Capricorn (the suits) where it’s been since...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff