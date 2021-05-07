Image

11:39 PM / Saturday May 8, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
7 May 2021

Los Angeles Times hires ESPN’s Kevin Merida as new editor

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 7, 2021 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Kevin Merida (Photo: Michifornia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Times on Monday said that ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an editor with extensive newspaper experience, will be its new executive editor.

Image

Merida has been editor in chief of ESPN’s The Undefeated, a site that examines race and culture as well as sports. He spent 22 years as a journalist at The Washington Post.

He replaces Norman Pearlstine, who stepped down late last year. The Times chose a Black editor as its leader following a period where the newspaper and other journalistic institutions have taken tough looks at their own diversity in both staffing and in who and what they cover.

The newspaper said on Monday that its owners, Patrick and Michele Soon-Shiong, have asked Merida to speed its transformation into a digital news leader.

“I see nothing but opportunity,” Merida told the newspaper. “I think this can be the most innovative media company in the country.” 

Related Posts

Los Angeles Times sold to local billionaire for $500 million ESPN Host Jemele Hill Apologizes to Network, But Not to Donald Trump, for Calling the President a White Supremacist Philadelphia editor resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sports

Black Women in Sport Foundation, Coeur Sport, and USA Triathlon announce inaugural Women’s Power Up Triathlon grant winners

May 7, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email  What do you call women role models with bucket lists? Triathletes.  Black Women...

Oasis

Happy Mother’s Day to two great women

May 7, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Napoleon F. Kingcade Mother’s Day is a special day that gives honor...

Go With The-Flo

Meghan Markle has written her first children’s book called “The Bench”

May 7, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Meghan Markle (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Tongues...

Week In Review

Records: Ma’Khia Bryant’s sister sought help before shooting

May 7, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Mourners are seen wearing shirts with Ma’Khia Bryant’s picture as they...

Seniors

Senior safety campaign in response to rising senior fire deaths

May 7, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT U.S. Fire Administration data shows since January, more than 285 older adults...

Health

Why it’s never too early to make a long-term care plan

May 7, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email STATEPOINT Americans are living longer than ever before, and with continually rising health...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff