Local police district partners on community event

The return of the Beech “Jazz on the Ave” Music Fest

ABOVE PHOTO: Headliner Lady Alma and Vertical Current

Beech Community Services, in partnership with the 22nd Police District, recently hosted the 14th Annual Beech “Jazz on the Ave” Music Fest, headlined by Lady Alma and Vertical Current. This free event, which attracts thousands of local and national visitors every year, took place on Cecil B. Moore Avenue (between Broad Street and 17th Street).

Mina Say What, midday host at 100.3 RNB and Dr. Kenneth Scott, president of Beech Companies.

“The Beech “Jazz on the Ave” Music Fest is known for hosting neighborhoods from across the city and country and celebrating the musical history of the North Central community,” said Christine Brown, director of Beech Community Services. “This year, we were excited to host this event in partnership with the 22nd Police District and we demonstrated how our community can come together to provide a safe, fun, and welcoming environment in the Cecil B. Moore community of North Philadelphia.”

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony presented in partnership with the Sankofa Suitcase Project. In addition, the “Jazz on the Ave” Music Fest also hosts several local food trucks and vendors who continue to support health, quality of life, and safety in the North Philadelphia community.

This year’s music fest was hosted by Patty Jackson and Mina Say What, and included performances by Lydia Hilliard Experience, Tia Shanae, Karen Smith, She’J Q’Dee, and Ursula Rucker.

Captain Michael Goodson of the 22nd Police District, Dr. Kenneth Scott, president of Beech Companies; Christine Brown, director of Beech Community Services; James Samuel, community relations officer of the 22nd Police District.

Cecil B. Moore, once called Columbia Avenue, is historically known for its lively jazz clubs that musical legends frequented. Today, the Beech “Jazz on the Ave” Music Fest continues this legacy and has become one of the must-attend summer concert events of the year, attracting musicians, celebrities, locals, and people from across the nation.

According to research, local concerts and festivals are tourist attractions and can bring communities together and instill a sense of community pride and knowledge of their history. In addition, the economic benefits of festivals help stimulate the growth of tourism, and other businesses in the region, and provide short-term employment opportunities for local residents.

For additional information about Beech Community Services, visit: https://beechcompanies.com/beech-community-services.

About Beech Community Services

Beech Community Services (BCS) was established in July 2006 under the auspices of Beech Interplex, Inc., to act as a liaison between the residents and business owners of the Cecil B. Moore community. This partnership will help strengthen and sustain a healthy community while enhancing the lives of the residents. One of the purposes of BCS is to promote and strengthen the quality of life for residents in the areas from Broad to 20th Streets and Montgomery Avenue to Thompson Street. For additional information, visit: www.beechinterplex.com