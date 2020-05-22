Image

10:07 PM / Friday May 22, 2020

22 May 2020

Little Richard to be buried at historically Black college

May 22, 2020 Category: Entertainment

ABOVE PHOTO: Little Richard  (Photo:  Shutterstock)

Image

By Kristin M. Hall  

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama.

Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public.

Little Richard’s close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the singer was an alumnus of the university. Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer.

The cemetery is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist university. 

