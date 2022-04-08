Image

6:15 PM / Saturday April 9, 2022

8 Apr 2022

List of Grammy winners in top categories

April 8, 2022

associated press

LAS VEGAS — Winners last Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

 Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Image

 Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

 Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

 Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

Leave a Comment

