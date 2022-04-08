List of Grammy winners in top categories

associated press
LAS VEGAS — Winners last Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:
Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste
Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)
Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters
Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters
Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters
Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
