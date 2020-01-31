List of Grammy Award winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners so far in top categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
Record of the year:
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
Album of the year:
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best new artist:
Billie Eilish
Best rap/sung performance:
“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best rap album:
“Igor,” Tyler, The Creator
Best comedy album:
“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle
Best country duo/group performance:
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Best pop solo performance:
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
Best pop vocal album:
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best pop duo/group performance:
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album:
“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best R&B album:
“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak
Best urban contemporary album:
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
Best R&B song:
“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best traditional R&B performance:
“Jerome,” Lizzo
Best R&B performance:
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
Best rock song:
“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock performance:
“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best contemporary blues album:
“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock album:
“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant
Best spoken word album:
“Becoming,” Michelle Obama
Best American roots performance:
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
Best alternative music album:
“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Producer of the year, non-classical:
Finneas
Best music film:
“Homecoming,” Beyonce
Best country album:
“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker
Best country song:
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance:
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Best rap song:
“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best rap performance:
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best musical theater album:
“Hadestown”
Best metal performance:
“7empest,” Tool
Best world music album:
“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo
Best roots gospel album:
“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
Best music video:
“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best dance/electronic album:
“No Geography,” Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording:
“Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers
Best score soundtrack for visual media:
Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”
Best contemporary instrumental album:
“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best reggae album:
“Rapture,” Koffee
Best folk album:
“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Best recording package:
“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:
“A Star Is Born”
Best song written for visual media:
“I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best jazz vocal album:
“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
Best engineered album, non-classical:
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best gospel performance/song:
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin
Best Latin pop album:
“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz
Best opera recording:
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”
