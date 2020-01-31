List of Grammy Award winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners so far in top categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the year:

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the year:

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best new artist:

Billie Eilish

Best rap/sung performance:

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best rap album:

“Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

Best comedy album:

“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance:

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance:

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best pop vocal album:

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance:

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album:

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album:

“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album:

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best R&B song:

“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance:

“Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B performance:

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song:

“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance:

“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album:

“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album:

“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album:

“Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance:

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album:

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Finneas

Best music film:

“Homecoming,” Beyonce

Best country album:

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Best country song:

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance:

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best rap song:

“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance:

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album:

“Hadestown”

Best metal performance:

“7empest,” Tool

Best world music album:

“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album:

“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best music video:

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album:

“No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording:

“Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media:

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album:

“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album:

“Rapture,” Koffee

Best folk album:

“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best recording package:

“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media:

“A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media:

“I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album:

“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical:

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song:

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album:

“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording:

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”