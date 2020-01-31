Image

2:26 PM / Friday January 31, 2020

31 Jan 2020

List of Grammy Award winners

January 31, 2020 Category: Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of winners so far in top categories at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Record of the year: 

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the year: 

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best new artist: 

Billie Eilish

Best rap/sung performance: 

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best rap album: 

“Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

Best comedy album: 

“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance: 

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best pop solo performance: 

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: 

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance: 

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album:

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: 

“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: 

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best R&B song: 

“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: 

Image

“Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B performance: 

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song: 

“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: 

“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: 

“This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: 

“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album: 

“Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: 

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: 

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Producer of the year, non-classical: 

Finneas

Best music film: 

“Homecoming,” Beyonce

Best country album: 

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Best country song: 

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: 

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best rap song: 

“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance: 

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album: 

“Hadestown”

Best metal performance: 

“7empest,” Tool

Best world music album: 

“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: 

“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: 

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album: 

“No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: 

“Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: 

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album:

“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: 

“Rapture,” Koffee

Best folk album: 

“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best recording package: 

“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: 

“A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media: 

“I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: 

“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical:

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song: 

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: 

“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: 

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

