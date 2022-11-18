LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia’s Holiday Bricktacular event begins on Nov. 25

Plymouth Meeting, PA –Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia during Holiday Bricktacular! From November 25th through January 1st, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia’s festive event will spread holiday cheer for families to enjoy at the ultimate indoor LEGO playground.

Families can enjoy many activities including:

• Meet LEGO Santa: Enjoy a meet & greet with LEGO Santa and drop your wish list in our LEGO Mailbox.

• Festive Holiday Builds: No trip to LEGOLAND Discovery Center during December is complete without building seasonal LEGO models!

• MINILAND Winter Wonderland: Winter has taken over MINILAND Philadelphia! Explore wintery city streets featuring iconic holiday scenes.

• Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt: Gingerbread Minifigures are hidden throughout MINILAND! See if you can find them all!

• Holiday Decor: Guests can use LEGO DOTS to create LEGO ornaments.

• Enjoy holiday themed build activities with our Master Model Builder and Playmakers in the Creative Workshop.