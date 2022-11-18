Image

12:21 AM / Sunday November 20, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
18 Nov 2022

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia’s Holiday Bricktacular event begins on Nov. 25

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 18, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Plymouth Meeting, PA –Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia during Holiday Bricktacular! From November 25th through January 1st, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia’s festive event will spread holiday cheer for families to enjoy at the ultimate indoor LEGO playground.

Families can enjoy many activities including:

• Meet LEGO Santa: Enjoy a meet & greet with LEGO Santa and drop your wish list in our LEGO Mailbox.

• Festive Holiday Builds: No trip to LEGOLAND Discovery Center during December is complete without building seasonal LEGO models!

• MINILAND Winter Wonderland: Winter has taken over MINILAND Philadelphia! Explore wintery city streets featuring iconic holiday scenes.

• Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt: Gingerbread Minifigures are hidden throughout MINILAND! See if you can find them all!

• Holiday Decor: Guests can use LEGO DOTS to create LEGO ornaments.

• Enjoy holiday themed build activities with our Master Model Builder and Playmakers in the Creative Workshop.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Christmas bar Tinsel brings holiday cheer to Center City in former jewelry store — bigger, better and more holiday bling! Must-See Holiday Attractions in Philadelphia for 2018 Top Free Holiday Attractions in Philadelphia for 2016 Inexpensive ways to get in the holiday spirit
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Politics

How Georgia’s Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to...

Stateside

PA Gaming Control Board fines casino for allowing underage gambling

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Board also places seven adults on exclusion list for gambling at casinos while...

Travel

Looking for a hidden gem for your next winter getaway?  Meet Rapid City, South Dakota

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you love winter, there’s a vacation destination you’d find amazing that...

Seniors

Painful diabetes complication now being treated with established therapy option

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Neuropathy that is the damage of peripheral nerves that causes pain...

Go With The-Flo

A docuseries on the life of the late Nipsey Hussle is being produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Nipsey Hussle (Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony Oscar winner Jamie Foxx attended...

Food And Beverage

Cooler weather means cozy family food

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Plant-Based Meatloaf Sandwiches FAMILY FEATURES After families across the country began...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff