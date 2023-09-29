Kristen Amanda Smith and Ethan Jih-Cook star as Gretchen Weiners and Damian Hubbard in ‘Mean Girls’ the musical

ABOVE PHOTO: Broadway Marquee (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

By Kharisma McIlwaine

In 2004, “Mean Girls” the movie was released. The teen comedy, which has become a cult classic, was directed by Mark Waters, and written by Tina Fey. The film, based in part on Rosalind Wiseman’s book, “Queen Bees and Wannabes,” centers around the perils that often come with the day-to-day life and social hierarchy of high school for girls. The popular girls were led by “queen bee” and reigning terror Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried). The outsiders, to a large degree, are everyone else.

The outsiders include Janis Ian and Damian Leigh, who are the first to befriend Cady Heron played by Lindsey Lohan — a naïve, homeschooled exchange student whose family just relocated stateside from Africa.

Kristen Smith

When Cady is welcomed into the popular clique, she throws caution and her other friends to the wind when her crush on Aaron Samuels, Regina’s boyfriend, spirals out of control — turning her into a Regina George clone and certified mean girl in her own right.

The film was adapted for the stage officially premiering on Broadway on April 8, 2018. “Mean Girls” is returning to Philadelphia and the Kimmel Cultural Campus for the second national tour. Kristen Amanda Smith and Ethan Jih-Cook, who star as Gretchen Weiners and Damian Hubbard in the musical spoke with the SUN about their excitement for being part of the show.

For both Jih-Cook and Smith, “Mean Girls” is a dream show. They each shared how they were cast through open call auditions.

“There was an open call audition where anyone could submit a video. I thought, ‘I’m not going to get it.’ Me and my friends were, like, ‘Let’s just throw in our shots and audition for The Mean Girls national tour just for fun…’ so I did and thought nothing of it,” Jih-Cook said. “Then I got an appointment call to go in and audition in person. I did the appointment and got a call back the same day. Just getting a call back, I was in shock because I didn’t think I would make it. The next morning, I found out that I got it. It took a while to really sink in that this was happening!”

“For me it was pretty much the same,” Smith said. “I saw that there was an open call. I said, ‘Ok, I’m going to do this and see what happens. Funny story — I actually submitted for a different role. A few days later, I get a self-tape request that said, ‘please tape for Gretchen Weiners.’ I was on my way to teach at a summer camp in Florida, and then on my birthday I got an email that they wanted me to come in person to have an appointment for Gretchen — best birthday gift ever. Tt was the best thing I got this year! I went in and was really proud of what I did. I got an email that said, ‘We want to bring you in for a final call back tomorrow.’ I went in. Cassey Nicholaw was there and then I got an email the next day that I got the role! It was phenomenal… I was sobbing.”

Known for phrases like “you can’t sit with us” and “fetch,” “Mean Girls” lingo has remained popular decades later.

Ethan Jih-Cook

“I feel like it’s been a staple in pop culture forever,” Jih-Cook recalled. “The movie was created before I was born, and even then, when I was in middle school people were quoting it all the time.” It’s such an iconic film, especially for young people, that everyone in high school and past high school relates to. People will always talk about it, I think.”

“This movie came out when I was four years old, and now I’m playing one of the most iconic characters,” Smith added. “That’s crazy to me! Growing up, everyone was quoting it, all the teen magazines were quoting them, and it’s such an iconic moment.”

Not only does “Mean Girls” bring unforgettable gems in the form of iconic quotes, it also tackles some of the real problems high school children face daily such as clique culture, bullying and the importance of embracing differences in others.

“I feel like Damian as a character is very important,” Jih-Cook said. “There are not many roles for people that are plus size and gay… and where the storyline isn’t just the fact that they are plus size and gay– he has an actual storyline beyond that. When I saw the film that was really special to me… to see someone that was just like me in media represented. Being able to show the whole country this story, is really special and I feel so grateful and honored to be able to do that.”

“It was interesting for me, because I was the theater kid in high school,” Smith added. “I was a theater geek, always on the stage, kind of separated from the rest of what was going on. A lot of me is like Gretchen — that part of me that wanted to be accepted. Sometimes I think a lot of us can relate to trying to change ourselves so that we fit in because we’re trying to blend [in]. It’s like we think that’s the most important thing in high school and growing up. Be like everyone else, don’t stand out… I think we can all relate to that, and I definitely had those moments in high school.”

“Mean Girls” also packs a punch in the music department, combing fans favorite elements from the film to form an incredible soundtrack.

“All of those iconic lines are put right into the book and in the songs,” Jih-Cook said. “I think they did a great job adapting it into a musical. The music is so catchy. Even though we’re living and breathing this musical, I still find myself not getting enough of it and listening to the cast recording on top of our rehearsals.”

Smith described her favorite song “Revenge Party” as “so much fun.”

“There are so many parts in between it that really pull the story together,” Smith said. “In the middle of this big dance number, you have Gretchen having a breakdown and Cady trying to sabotage Regina… it’s controlled chaos and I love it.”

Jih-Cook who was born and raised in Philadelphia and participated in the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Showstoppers program shared his excitement for returning home.

“I grew up in Philly, so I am so excited,” Jih-Cook said. I grew up seeing the shows and tours that come to Philly, so it’s a very big circle moment for me. I’ve always seen those shows and now I actually get to do them.”

“I’m so excited… are you kidding? I’m living for it!” Smith said.

To keep up with Ethan Jih-Cook and Kristen Amanda Smith’s journeys, be sure to follow them on IG @ethanjihcook and @kvistena respectively and visit Smith’s website at: www.kristenamanda.com.

“Mean Girls” will be at the Miller Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, from October 3-8. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit: www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.