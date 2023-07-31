Image

12:37 PM / Tuesday August 1, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
31 Jul 2023

Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 31, 2023 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By Ken Miller
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Academy Award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” Foxx, appearing thin and wearing a dark pullover shirt, said in the three minute, 15-second video. “I’m able to work.”

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described at the time as a “medical complication” and Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments since being hospitalized.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that … I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God, and medical professionals for saving his life.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

“Every once in a while, I just burst into tears … because it’s been tough, man, I was sick … but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me,” Foxx said.

Castmates of Foxx’s recent movie “They Cloned Tyrone” — David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry — told The Associated Press at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on June 28 that they miss the star.

“Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal,” Perry said.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles on Fox TV’s musical-comedy “In Living Color” in 1990.

Foxx won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film “Ray” and a Grammy in 2010 for the song “Blame It.”

His other credits include “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Collateral,” and “Django Unchained.”

Related Posts

Default Thumbnail“Richard Pryor Radio” Launches on Jamie Foxx’s SiriusXM channel The Foxxhole Default ThumbnailJamie Foxx– Jamie Unchained Oscar winner Jamie Foxx helps rescue driver from vehicle
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

Six tips to help you spot and avoid financial scams

July 31, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTTechnology can make life convenient, especially with mobile phones that help us stay...

Food And Beverage

How to enjoy fresh Maine lobster this season: Tips and tricks from a 4th-generation lobster family

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURESAs people look to change what’s on their plates, it can be...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff