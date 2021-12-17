iHeartMedia Philadelphia Power 99 FM’s “Rise+Grind Morning Show” cordially invites you to the 2022 “Rise & Get Married with the Rise+Grind” wedding ceremony

iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM, Philadelphia’s Hip Hop and R&B, will celebrate Valentine’s Day in style for the third year in a row by hosting a “Rise & Get Married with Rise + Grind” wedding ceremony.

Power 99’s “Rise + Grind Morning Show” will marry three couples at Philadelphia’s iconic LOVE sculpture on February 14, following a live station broadcast from 6-10 a.m. and will be sponsored by Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation, Unclaimed Diamonds, Classic Cake Bakery & Café and Posh and Bloom.

The morning show hosts and ordained ministers Mikey Dredd, Mutha Knows and Roxy Romeo will select three lucky couples and officiate the ceremony.

Beginning today, interested couples can enter for a chance to be married at the iconic LOVE sculpture on Valentine’s Day by uploading their photo and sharing their love story on the Power 99 website.

Winners will also receive a beautiful custom wedding cake and tasting experience from Classic Cake Bakery & Café.

“For the third year, we are thrilled to celebrate love in Philly by marrying three power couples in front of the world-famous LOVE sculpture,” said Mikey Dredd. “The love stories our Power 99 family shares in this contest are truly heartwarming, and we can’t wait to share them with our listeners!”

Power 99’s “Rise & Get Married with Rise+Grind” is sponsored by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. For more information on how to get married or renew your vows in LOVE Park, visit myphillypark.org.

For more information and the official contest rules, listeners can visit the Power 99 website.