iHeart Media Philadelphia WDAS names Adimu Colon as the new host for “The Quiet Storm”

WDAS, home of Philadelphia’s Best R&B and Throwbacks, announced recently that Adimu Colon has been named as the new host of “The Quiet Storm,” effective immediately. “The Quiet Storm” broadcasts weekday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 12 a.m.

“The Quiet Storm” features contemporary R&B performed in a smooth, romantic, jazz influenced style from artists such as Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton. The show is historically one of Philadelphia’s the top rated during its time slot.

Colon joins the WDAS from Washington, D.C., where he most recently served as an on-air personality for WPGC-FM as well as afternoon drive host and assistant program director/marketing director for WMMJ-FM.

His extensive radio background also includes working at WBLS FM in New York City, KKBT FM in Los Angeles, California and WOWI-FM in Norfolk, Virginia. Additionally, Colon served as a television personality on BET Networks and is a graduate of Hampton University.

“Adding a talent likes Adimu to our roster cements WDAS position as the market-leading station for the best in R&B,” said Derrick “DC” Corbett, director of urban programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “It’s phenomenal for both the radio station and for the cCity of Philadelphia as he is the perfect match for our top-rated night show. He joins a group of legendary on-air talent who laid the foundation at WDAS as well as the unmatched tam of on-air personalities who turn the mics on daily in our studios.”

“I’m extremely humbled and grateful to everyone at iHeartMedia for this opportunity to get to know and connect with WDAS listeners in the city of Brotherly Love,” said Colon. “The WDAS brand is legendary in both Philly and in radio and I’m excited to continue in its rich history of serving the people of Philadelphia.”

WDAS is the leading media outlet in the Philadelphia market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast station, live events, data, and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service, with more than 2 billion app downloads and 125 million registered users.