3:26 PM / Monday March 16, 2020

16 Mar 2020

Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus: ‘no symptoms so far’

March 16, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure.

Image

Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.

“This is serious. Now’s really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands,” Elba said.

“We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it,” he added. “But now’s the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other.”

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

NBA suspends season “until further notice” after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled after person tests positive for coronavirus in Philadelphia Individual in Philadelphia tests positive for coronavirus, city urges residents not to attend large events or gatherings
The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff