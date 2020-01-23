IABD and Philadanco! present ‘THEN NOW NEXT’

ABOVE PHOTO: Just Sole! Dance Theater Company (Photo: Scott Robbins)

By Kharisma McIlwaine

When it comes to dance in Philadelphia, one name always has and always will be front and center… Joan Myers Brown.

Regal and gifted, Brown became a pioneer and advocate for Black people in dance founding Philadanco! (Philadelphia Dance Company), in 1970. Brown went on to become the founder of the International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) and the International Conference of Black Dance Companies.

Philadanco! and IABD were created to combat the dearth of diversity in the world of dance. Frequently overlooked and underpaid, Philadanco! and IABD offered opportunities for black dancers to work professionally. IADB in partnership with Philadanco! on their 50th anniversary, presents “THEN NOW NEXT,” the 32nd Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance.

This year’s conference took place last week in Philadelphia. Audiences who attended the conference and festival had the opportunity to see 51 companies from all over the world while celebrating Black dancers, Black dance companies and the impact that Black dance has had globally.

The positive impact that IABD and the IABD conference have had for Black dancers over the past 32 years is undeniable. Denise Saunders Thompson, president and CEO of IABD shared her thoughts on the vital work of the organization and what audiences can expect from the THEN NOW NEXT conference.

Originally from Connecticut, Thompson’s mother — a music teacher and singer — helped cultivate her appreciation for the arts through exposure. Thompson went on to study dance at Howard University, which eventually lead to her work with IABD.

“My first introduction to [IABD] was as a student, and then in later years as a professor at the University when I came back to teach,” she said. “In 2010, I was appointed the chairperson and executive director and just a few years ago, I was appointed the president and CEO. It’s been almost 30 years… I’ve evolved as the organization has evolved.”

Thompson explained the mission of IABD.

“The mission is about preserving and promoting dance of African ancestry and origin,” she said. “We make sure that the narrative, the history and the people who are associated with Black dance are respected, revered, acknowledged and are a part of the conversation that surrounds dance and its history.”

The rich history of dance that IABD helps preserve was clearly present throughout the conference. From tap to modern dance to African and contemporary, all forms and generations of dance were represented. There were also panels and workshops for educators and scholars and grant writing workshops for those trying to find financing for dance projects available.

“It’s a one stop shop,” Thompson said.

Thompson explained the significance of THEN NOW NEXT as a representation of the past, present and future of Black dance.

“The title is one that Joan came up with. She said the “Then” represents the pioneers and trailblazers… those who had the ideas and were the forerunners within the Black dance sector,” Thompson explained. “We want to make sure that we honor those people and continue to remember the history of their contribution to the field. “Now” represents right now; what is happening with IABD, the people that are leading it and the changes and growth. The “Next” is the next generation — the new leaders and those that are setting the trends that we’re looking to lead us into the future.”

The conference began last Wednesday night with the performance of “Philly & Friends” at the Merriam Theater. The evening featured performances by: Kulu Mele African Dance and Drum Ensemble, Danse4nia Repertory Ensemble, Straight To The Pointe, DMB|#dbdanceproject, Apprentice Company of Philadanco, University of The Arts, Waheed Works, Contemporary West Dance Theatre and Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company.

There were a wide variety of genres of music and dance styles featured in the performances. There were several pieces that offered powerful messages about breaking the rules of social construct, breaking free from unhealthy relationships, and some of the pieces spoke directly to the injustice that black people face at the hands of law enforcement.

On Thursday night, the DoubleTree Hotel hosted several workshops. One of the workshops “Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander Australia Has A Black Dance Legacy” was facilitated by Australia native Sam Cook. This workshop gave a detailed history of trailblazers like Philadelphia native Ronne Arnold, founder of the Australian Contemporary Dance Company (later the Contemporary Dance Company of Australia) and Philly native and panelist Carole Johnson, founder of NAISDA and Co-Founder of Bangarra who were largely responsible for bringing Black dance to Australia.

The panel also featured dancer and Torres Strait Islander, Rita Pryce Founder of The Pryce Center for Culture & Arts.

“The Radio City Rockettes — Then, Now, Next” workshop offered a panel discussion with three women of color, former and current Rockettes Jackie Aitken, Danelle Morgan and Regan Hutsell, and Gary Memi, Director of Production for the Rockettes. The panelists spoke about the rigorous rehearsal schedule, the requirements of dancers, the diversity of the company, and some of the perks which include a 401K and health benefits. The wealth of information offered was invaluable to dancers, parents, teachers and those that appreciate the history of black people in the realm of dance.

Saturday evening’s performances entitled “Trailblazers”, also doubled as an award ceremony. The evenings honorees included dancer and teacher Ronne Arnold, the former Director of Culture Initiatives for Pew Charitable Trusts Marian A. Godfrey, dancer, choreographer and founder of Kavin Grant Productions and Entertainment, Inc., Kavin T. Grant (awarded posthumously), dancer and international dance instructor Derrick Minter, (also awarded posthumously) and Dr. Glory Van Scott… principal dancer with Katherine Dunham, Broadway actress and the writer and composer of 9 musicals.

“Trailblazers” featured phenomenal performances by: Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Urban Bush Women, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, A Dance Company, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Philadanco.

Brown greeted the crowd sharing a special thank you to Marian A. Godfrey for giving her the first check for $5,000 that helped fund the incredible work that IABD has done for the past 32 years and continues to do.

“You can have an idea, but you need people to support you and believe in you, you need people to be willing to take your hand and be there for you,” Brown said.

It is our duty to help carry on the legacy of Black dance and to continue to support organizations like IABD. Visit: www.iadbassociation.org for more details about this incredible organization.