Hulu to produce, release ‘1619 Project’ documentary series

ABOVE PHOTO: In this combination photo, Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers at the premiere of the film “A Wrinkle In Time” in London on March 13, 2018, left, and cover art for a special issue of The New York Times Magazine’s “The 1619 Project. Hulu, Winfrey and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt The New York Times’ 1619 Project for film and television. Roger Ross Williams, an Academy Award-winning director for his film “Music by Prudence,” will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday. (AP Photo, left, and The New York Times via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Hulu will produce a documentary series based on “The 1619 Project,” stories in The New York Times that examined the legacy of slavery in America dating from the arrival of the first slave ship from Africa.

Roger Ross Williams, an Academy Award-winning director for his film “Music by Prudence,” will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday.

The announcement was an outgrowth of a deal announced last summer by the Times, Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey to develop “The 1619 Project” into a portfolio of films, television series and other content. They will also be producers, along with Williams’ business partner, Geoff Martz.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper series, from writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, began appearing on the 400th anniversary of the ship’s arrival in the then-British colony of Virginia.

“‘The 1619 Project’ is an essential reframing of American history.” Williams said. “Our most cherished ideals and achievements cannot be understood without acknowledging both systemic racism and the contributions of Black Americans. And this isn’t just about the past — Black people are still fighting against both the legacy of this racism and its current incarnation.”

The streaming service gave no indication of when the documentary series will appear.

