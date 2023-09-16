Hispanic Heritage Month in Philly: Events and Fests for 2023

Celebrating Philadelphia’s Hispanic and Latino communities with music, food, festivals and more.

ABOVE PHOTO: Puerto Rican Day Parade Photo: R.Kennedy

Philadelphia goes big for Hispanic Heritage Month. Did you expect anything less?

The national celebration runs from September 15 through October 15, 2023, and stand-out events taking place in Philadelphia include the Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Arte en las Calles at Esperanza Arts Center, and various concerts, performances and exhibitions.

Let’s not forget about the food. Some of Philly’s most celebrated restaurants offer amazing dining deals during Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

Read on for the top ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Philadelphia for 2023.

Centro de Oro Mural Photo: Hope Daluisio, VISIT PHILADELPHIA

Taller Puertorriqueno, Inc, 2600 N. 5th Street

Through Saturday, October 21, 2023

Renowned painter Patrick McGrath Muñiz blends Spanish iconography, pop culture and tarot in a new exhibition at Taller Puertorriqueño in North Philly. Through 30 new Baroque-inspired paintings, Muñiz’s exhibition depicts worlds affected by climate change, an over saturation of digital communication and more by reconceptualizing colonial Spanish roots in the modern age. Get a deeper look and hear from the artist at the official opening reception on Friday, September 15, 2023 (RSVP required).

Opening: David Antonio Cruz: When the Children Come Home at the Institute of Contemporary Art

Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th Street

August 18 – December 17, 2023

How do we define “home”? North Philly-born artist David Antonio Cruz’s new exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art explores the love, joy and possibility found in one’s chosen family. When the Children Come Home features works in multiple mediums — dreamlike paintings, stylized sculptures, live performances and more — all centered around Philly and its Black, Brown and LGBTQ+ communities. Admission to the attraction is free.

Opening: El Origen de la Noche (The Origin of Night) at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Opens September 7, 2023

Close your eyes and take a journey into the Amazon during this immersive sound installation at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Designed to look like a traditional communal hut, and featuring audio produced via a collaboration by musicians, linguists and the indigenous people of the Amazon, El Origen de la Noche tells the myth of how night was created, using storytelling, chants, music and the sounds of nature.

¡BAILAR en FDR! Salsa Class & Social Dance in FDR Park

FDR Park Boathouse, 1500 Pattison Avenue

September 22 and October 13 and 27, 2023

Tonight, we dance! Learn to dance salsa and bachata with old and new friends at this semimonthly dance class at FDR Park’s boathouse. After a one-hour lesson from an experienced dancer, show off your new moves at the social dance. Tickets are required.

Taqueria Morales Photo: S.Ramones

Arte en las Calles: Opera in the Park at Esperanza Arts Center

Esperanza Arts Center, 4261 N. 5th Street

Saturday, September 16, 2023 | 6-9:30 p.m.

Join Esperanza Arts Center and Opera Philadelphia for this community art celebration featuring Latin food, kid-friendly activities, live music performances and an outdoor screening of Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” (with Spanish and English subtitles). The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged.

El Mercado Cultural at Cherry Street Pier

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Saturday, September 16, 2023 | Noon-5 p.m.

Head to the last session of this Latin arts and crafts pop-up market for handmade goods and clothing, tasty food by Philly Tacos, and other local creations. After loading up at the vendors, join in on family-friendly art making activities at the ColorWheels van. The market is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and merchandise available.

South Philly Barbacoa Photo: M.Fischetti

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Various Philadelphia restaurants (TBA)

September 18-22, 2023

Cap off your summer with tasty offerings from some of the city’s top Latino-owned restaurants during Dine Latino Restaurant Week. The deal? One free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées from participating local eateries. This fall, you can also check out a special chef’s tasting event featuring Latin American-Jewish fusions by author and chef Ronit Treatman (September 21, 2023 — RSVP required). Past Dine Latino Restaurant Weeks had over two dozen Latino-owned restaurants and cafes get in on the fun, with flavors inspired by Puerto Rico, Mexico, Korea, the Mediterranean and more. For updates and a list of this year’s restaurant week participants, keep an eye on the official site or the Dine Latino Instagram.

That Mexican OT at The Foundry

The Foundry, 29 E. Allen Street

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Saddle up. Seamlessly bridging rapid-fire bars, traditional Mexican folk music and iconic Southern hip-hop beats, “grito ranchero” rapper That Mexican OT rides his Lonestar Luchador Tour straight through the City of Brotherly Love.

cinéSPEAK presents Black Orpheus / Orfeu Negro (1959) at Clark Park

Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Avenue

Friday, September 22, 2023 | 5:30-9:30 p.m.

A special cinema series hosted by diversity-first cinema and film publication cinéSPEAK pops up in West Philly’s Clark Park on select Fridays this year, with free weekly outdoor screenings which highlight independent films featuring diverse voices from around the world. Events are accompanied by local DJs, food trucks and more. On September 22, look forward to Marcel Camus’ 1959 film Black Orpheus / Orfeu Negro. BYO blankets and chairs, and registration is suggested.

El Carnaval de Puebla en Filadelfia Photo: R Kennedy

Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Noon-3 p.m.

¡Wepa! Thousands of spectators line the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for this annual parade and celebration of Latino culture. More than 1,500 marchers make their way down the parkway each year, performing traditional Latino music, poetry and dance. The theme for the year’s event is “A Celebration of Latino Culture in the Heart of the City.”

Kany García at the Theatre of the Living Arts

Theatre of the Living Arts, 334 South Street

Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Serenade the start of fall with Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Kany Puerto Rican singer-songwriter/gay icon is known for her husky tones and her genre-blending albums, spanning pop, folk, cumbia, soft rock ballads and more.

Taco Fiesta at Bok

Bok, 800 Mifflin Street

Thursday, September 28, 2023 | 6-9 p.m.

This ticketed event — organized by the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia — features signature dishes from some of its member restaurants, as well as original artwork and cultural activities. Participants include Alma del Mar, Adelita’s Restaurant, Mole Poblano Restaurant, Taqueria Morales and more.

Argentinean Classical, Folk, and Tango Guitar with Alejo de los Reyes at the Athenaeum of Philadelphia

Athenaeum of Philadelphia, 219 S. 6th Street

Friday, September 29, 2023 | 6-7 p.m.

Argentinian guitarist Alejo de los Reyes strums creative and musically expressive tunes during this hour-long soirée at The Athenaeum. Accompanied by tango singer Paula Serrano and Shinjoo Cho on the bandoneon, Alejo weaves classical guitar and traditional Argentine folk music together for a night of profoundly passionate pieces. Tickets are required, with light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres available starting at 5 p.m.

‘Carmen’ at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad Street

October 5-15, 2023

A tragic love story told through classical ballet and traditional Spanish dance, “Carmen” heats up the stage at the Academy of Music. The performance is choreographed by Ángel Corella, who is widely regarded as a Spanish national treasure and one of the top dancers of his generation.

The 5th Latin American Book Fair at Taller Puertorriqueño

Taller Puertorriqueno, Inc, 2600 N. 5th Street

Saturday, October 14, 2023 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The fifth annual Latin Book Fair at Taller Puertorriqueño connects Latino authors, illustrators and designers to Spanish-speaking readers of all ages throughout the city. The event — which traditionally features book launches, live storytelling and musical performances — is a daylong celebration of language, heritage and culture.

El Corazón Cultural Center Photo by J. Fusco for Visit Philadelphia

Coco Live-to-Film Concert at the Kimmel Center

Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad Street

Sunday, October 15, 2023 | 4 p.m.

Remember that scene in “Coco” that made you cry? Ready to experience it with a 20-person Latin orchestra? Backed by a live performance of the Oscar and Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, the Coco Live-to-Film Concert at the Kimmel Center features a screening of the family-friendly film, which tells the story of a Mexican boy traversing the extraordinary Land of the Dead to pursue his dream of being a musician. Tickets are required.

Fabrizio Copano at Punch Line Philly

Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel Street

Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

It’s not easy being an actor. And director. And screenwriter. And media host. (Did we miss anything?) But popular Chilean comedian Fabrizio Copano makes it look easy — while still hitting the stand-up stage to bring the laughs.

Maná at the Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street

Saturday, October 21, 2023 | 8 p.m.

Mexican pop-rock band Maná cranks up the volume in Philly on their México Lindo y Querido Tour. With four Grammys, eight Latin Grammys and dozens of other awards under their belt, the group is one of the best-selling and most successful Latin American performers of all time.

Suraya Photo: J.Fusco_21

More ways to celebrate…

Latino-Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia

Various locations including El Merkury, 2104 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia’s vibrant, multiethnic and multiracial Latino population makes the city a hub for delicious Latin food. Award-winning Mexican restaurants, date-night Cuban bistros, family-owned Puerto Rican spots and Pan-Latin hotspots bring life (and great tastes) to neighborhoods throughout the city. Residents and visitors can support Latino-owned restaurants while sampling authentic eats, including James Beard Award-winning Mexican tacos at South Philly Barbacoa, Central American street food at El Merkury and Argentine alfajores (think: traditional dulce de leche sandwich cookies) at Jezabel’s.

Latino-Owned Shops & Boutiques in Philadelphia

Various locations including ChocoArte, 1168 S. 9th Street

Anyone looking to support the Latino community — or find the perfect gift — can discover artisan crafts, small-batch delicacies and more at one of the many Latino-owned shops, boutiques and galleries in the city. Pick up a new instrument (and maybe even catch a pop-up jam sesh) at Centro Musical, explore handcrafted and imported treasures at ChocoArte, or enjoy an art exhibition while you read works by Latino authors at Taller Puertorriqueño’s Julia de Burgos Bookstore.

Latino Public Art in Philadelphia

Various locations including Penn Museum, 3260 South Street

From ancient Mayan artifacts to contemporary crafts and paintings, Latino art thrives in Philadelphia. Reflect on immigrant experiences at South Philadelphia’s Aqui y Alla mural, marvel at intricate Mexican mosaics inside Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, or be wowed by remnants of the past inside Penn’s Museum’s Central American & Mexican Gallery. Check out our full guide to exploring Latino art in Philadelphia.