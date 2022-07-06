Image

12:41 PM / Thursday July 7, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
6 Jul 2022

Hamilton says “archaic mindsets” about color must change

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 6, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Third-place Mercedes Team Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain, greets the crowd next to second-place finisher Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, at the Canadian Grand Prix auto race Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Jerome Pugmire

ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS — Formula One great Lewis Hamilton said “archaic mindsets” have to change after retired champion Nelson Piquet reportedly used a racial slur against him.

Hamilton’s comments came after F1 and FIA condemned racist language.

“It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life,” Hamilton tweeted on Tuesday. “There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action.”

The only Black driver in F1, Hamilton is a seven-time world champion.

He also wrote in Portuguese, “Vamos focar em mudar a mentalidade” (Let’s focus on changing the mindset), and responded to another tweet which used an expletive about Piquet, a 69-year-old Brazilian who won three F1 titles.

Piquet was discussing a crash between Hamilton and Max Verstappen during last year’s British Grand Prix when Piquet used the word “neguinho” — which means “little Black guy” — in November on a YouTube podcast named Enerto.

The word is not necessarily a racist slur in Brazil, but it is an expression that has been increasingly seen as distasteful, and its phrasing can also emphasize that.

Piquet’s comment didn’t go viral at the time, but suddenly did on Monday, although it is unclear why it was so long after the interview.

Image

Piquet is a staunch supporter of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right politician running for re-election in 100 days. Piquet previously drove Bolsonaro around Brasilia, which went viral.

“Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect,” F1 said in a statement. “His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1.”

Hamilton has campaigned tirelessly to fight racism and has been outspoken on human rights abuses in countries where F1 goes racing.

Motorsport governing body FIA also defended Hamilton.

“The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society,” the FIA said. “We express our solidarity with @LewisHamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motor sport.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes team — known as the Silver Arrows — switched from silver to an all-black car in 2020 to support Hamilton’s efforts to combat racism. Hamilton and most drivers took a knee before races in 2020 and 2021 as an anti-racism gesture. Hamilton also set up The Hamilton Commission to improve F1’s diversity.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind. Lewis has spearheaded our sport’s efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track,” Mercedes said on Twitter. “Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future.”

Two years ago, Hamilton criticized “ignorant and uneducated” comments by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. Hamilton was shocked by Ecclestone’s claim during an interview with broadcaster CNN that “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist” than white people.

Piquet won F1 three times in the 1980s and 23 races. His daughter Kelly Piquet is Verstappen’s girlfriend.

The British GP is this weekend.

Related Posts

Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP for record 92nd F1 victory The cast of Hamilton take a historic walking tour through Hamilton’s Philadelphia $6M donated for 100K children is U.S. to see “Hamilton”
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Education

Congress approves free student meal extension through summer

July 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: First graders, from left, Kendal Kates and Ryan Kenney are excited...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  You Are Okay — a poem

July 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Do not allow others to misguide you to do something that you know...

Go With The-Flo

Simone Gordon of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation shared her story on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

July 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABIOVE PHOTO: Simone Gordon (Photo: theblackfairygodmother.org) By Flo Anthony After a year of...

Color Of Money

How to improve cash flow for small businesses

July 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The last few years have been rocky times for the 32.5 million...

Style

Your weekend, your time: Five great tips for shaking the Sunday blues

July 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Do you sometimes find yourself feeling less than optimistic as your weekend...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Vegan Chocolate Cake with Fruit Compote

July 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Vegan Lemon Olive Oil Cake...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff