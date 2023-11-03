First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Laura Bush join Nickelodeon to unveil ‘Well Versed’ — a  new animated musical short-form series to help revitalize civic education for kids

PHILADELPHIA–First Lady Jill Biden joined Nickelodeon recently to unveil “Well Versed,” a brand-new animated musical short-form series that aims to help teach kids about democracy and the U.S. Bill of Rights in fun and imaginative ways through original pop songs. With a curriculum guided by iCivics, the nation’s premiere non-profit civic education provider for students, parents and teachers, the series of 12 music videos launched across Nickelodeon platforms, Paramount+ and Noggin, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1. During the event, former First Lady Laura Bush also echoed her support in a video address.

The news was announced last week at a National Civics Day event in Philadelphia, Pa., hosted by Nickelodeon and ATTN:, a leading purpose-driven social storytelling company, with participation from: Dr. Biden, a video message from Mrs. Bush, and remarks from Shari Redstone, chair of Paramount, Brian Robbins, president and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Matthew Segal, the cofounder of ATTN:.

In the First Lady’s video introduction of the series, she said: “All of us – people just like you, your friends, and your family – have an important role to play in our democracy. Your role right now, as you continue to grow up and go to school, is to learn. Learn everything you can about the things you love, the things that make you curious, but also take time to learn your rights as a citizen.

One way to do this is through a topic called civics, and sometimes civics can be a little complicated to explain. That’s why this new series called Well Versed uses music, imagination, creativity, and most of all, fun, to help explain a lot of important ideas about citizenship and participation. Democracy only works when all of us get involved and stay involved. So get ready to jump in, raise your hand, and let your voice be heard. I’m proud of you, and President Biden and I are counting on you.”

As part of her video message, Mrs. Bush said, “At the George W. Bush Institute, we’re committed to strengthening our democracy. We believe that we need to inspire public trust, promote service, encourage civility, tolerance, and compassion among Americans. But it’s especially important that we teach our children how to be engaged citizens… And that’s why I’m grateful that the Bush Institute is supporting a new effort: Well Versed… The animated videos debuting here today will help young Americans understand how our government works and the importance of our democratic liberties… But remember, you don’t have to be a president or a first lady to contribute to our democracy. Each of us has the duty to be informed, engaged citizens, so today I ask you to join us in this important work. The future of our country depends on it.”

Told from a kid’s point of view, “Well Versed” centers on an animated group of diverse friends who introduce and musically explain a range of civics topics and concepts. With topics spanning the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, to government structure and laws, the 12 music videos feature eight sing-along videos designed for kids 6-11 and four specially created for preschoolers 2-5.

The voice cast for “Well Versed” features: Tickwanya Jones (“LOL Surprise: The Movie”) as Jade, a funny 14-year-old who is passionate about community engagement; Mykal-Michelle Harris (“Raven’s Home,” Disney Junior’s “Ariel”) as Ava, Jade’s optimistic seven-year-old sister; Michael Johnston (“Teen Wolf”) as Max, Jade’s easy-going pal who is often uninformed about civics; Jamila Velazquez (“West Side Story,” “Empire”) as Carla, a popular and studious 12-year-old; and Jacob Pham (“A Christmas Story” at Ahmanson Theatre, “Sesame Street”) as Johnny, Ava’s high energy and chatty friend who is curious about everything.

The music videos and civic topics covered in “Well Versed” include:

“Functions of Government” – Jade explains the functions of government, such as keeping citizens safe and protecting their rights, to Max.

“Rules and Laws” – Carla dives into the world of laws, explaining the history and purpose of laws in the U.S.

“Our Rights” – Through a medieval metaphor, Jade explains to Ava that the rights of citizens are like the armor that protects them against unreasonable rulers and governments.

“Branches of Government” – While cheering on their school basketball team, Carla explains the three branches of government to Max, using the players, referees and coaches to illustrate the checks and balances.

“It’s All Local” – Jade outlines the importance of local government and how the people in the community are the best local decision makers.

“A Part of Something” – At the park, Jade gets recognized frequently for her community activism, inspiring Ava and Johnny to learn about different ways kids can get involved.

“Our Voices” – Carla compares voting for a school class party to voting in the larger world, explaining the importance of making one’s voice heard and having a say.

“Differences, Disagreements, and Democracy” – When Jade and Carla argue about the school mascot, Max explains that disagreements should always be civil and based on evidence with a goal of compromise.

“Rules” (Kids 2-5) – On their way to school, Ava explains to Johnny that rules exist so everyone can stay safe and well.

“Differences” (Kids 2-5) – While eating at a diner, Johnny explains to Ava and Jade that everyone has different tastes, traditions and identities that make them special.

“Disagreements” (Kids 2-5) – When Ava and Johnny have a disagreement about what game to play next, she learns to take a breath and calm down.

“Do Your Part” (Kids 2-5) – Johnny explains to Ava why it’s important for kids to be a good friend and neighbor, and how all contributions are valuable, whether big or small.

Beginning Nov. 1, Well Versed launched across Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Nick Pluto channels, Nick YouTube, Nick On Demand, Nick App and Nick.com, as well as stream on Paramount+. The four Well Versed music videos for preschoolers will be available on the Nick Jr. channel, Nick Jr. App, NickJr.com and Noggin. The “Well Versed” official soundtrack album from Republic Records: Kids & Family, in partnership with Nickelodeon, features songs from the series and became available across all major streaming platforms on Nov. 3.