Image

2:15 PM / Friday August 28, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
28 Aug 2020

Film shows trailblazing Black female editor, VP candidate

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 28, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Portrait of Charlotta Bass, Providence (?), ca. 1901-1910

By Russell Contrera

ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIO RANCHO, N.M.  — Kamala Harris made history last week by becoming the first Black woman to be nominated to run for vice president on a major party’s ticket. But the first Black woman to run for vice president in the nation’s history was trailblazing newspaperwoman Charlotta Spears Bass.

The groundbreaking journalist and civil rights activist who ran in 1952 on the Progressive Party ticket is the subject of a new PBS/WNET “American Masters” short. The 12-minute film is the final installment of a series focusing on 26 American women from 1890 to 1920, like Mexican American journalist Jovita Idar and Tye Leung Schulze, the first Chinese American woman to vote in the U.S.

Born in 1888 in Little Compton, Rhode Island (others have said she was born in Sumter, South Carolina), Bass rose to become publisher and owner of The California Eagle in 1912 following the death of the newspaper’s founder, John James Neimore. The Eagle served as Southern California’s Black newspaper and it pushed for civil rights while covering the community of Black migrants from Texas.

With her husband, Joseph Bass, as editor, the paper took on police brutality, the Klu Klux Klan, and D.W. Griffith’s racist film, “Birth of A Nation.”

Filmmakers Charlotte Mangin and Sandra Rattley said they wanted to introduce Bass to a new generation since many people do not know her story.

Image

Mangin went through her archives in Southern California and discovered the original ballot where her name is listed during the 1952 presidential election. “I found her memoirs, which she wrote in the third person,” Mangin said. “Her life spans such an incredible century of change in American history. She’s constantly reinventing herself but always with the same message of social justice.”

Rattley said knowing the story of Bass can put into perspective what the U.S. is seeing today around women’s equity. “Kamala Harris did not drop from the sky,” Rattley said. “She is part of a legacy of women who proceeded her.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who spearheaded the 1619 Project on slavery for The New York Times Magazine, is among those interviewed in the film. Hannah-Jones said she became familiar with Bass during graduate school as she was examining the role of the Black press. The publisher’s fearless tone and unapologetic voice immediately grabbed Hannah-Jones.

“I see myself as part of a long tradition of Black women who refuse to engage in respectability politics, who refuse to be told how to engage,” Hannah-Jones said. “If she were living today and on Twitter, she would not suffer fools. She would speak out as she did in print…and she would suffer for it.”

The short is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, which falls on Women’s Equality Day. It will be available for free on the American Masters website.

Related Posts

THIRTEEN’s American Masters Series presents the first film biography of writer/activist Alice Walker in honor of her 70th Birthday and Black History Month , Feb. 7 Pioneering black female cartoonist and socialite, Jackie Ormes, considered as a subject for a feature film Default ThumbnailDemocratic Candidate William F. Dunbar shows concern for the backlog of voter registrations
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Entertainment

Film shows trailblazing Black female editor, VP candidate

August 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Portrait of Charlotta Bass, Providence (?), ca. 1901-1910 By Russell Contrera...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 30

August 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week Mercury and Venus change signs: Mercury moves into Libra...

Stateside

Watchdog: Census lacks door knockers needed for 2020 count

August 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks...

Color Of Money

Seven simple tips to stay organized for back-to-school 2020

August 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether it’s the first day of middle school or the first day...

Seniors

Four reasons why pre-planning your funeral is the best gift you can give your kids

August 21, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Death and dying can be a challenging subject to broach, even with...

Go With The-Flo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are grateful to Tyler Perry after he provided them with a home during complicated time

August 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff