Image

2:26 PM / Friday January 31, 2020

Visit Dorchester
31 Jan 2020

Eminem drops surprise album, advocates changes to gun laws

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 31, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

   ASSOCIATED PRESS 

Image

Rapper Eminem once again dropped a surprise album, releasing “Music to Be Murdered By” on Friday — along with a video that calls for changes to gun laws.

The follow-up to 2018’s “Kamikaze” — also released without warning — was announced on Twitter just after midnight.

The Detroit rapper’s new music video for “Darkness,” one of the album’s 20 tracks, depicts a shooting at a concert. The lyrics and storyline of the video specifically allude to the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It closes with audio and video footage of news broadcasts from other recent mass shooting around the U.S. and an appeal to register to vote.

“When will this end? When enough people care,” reads the text at the end of the video. “Register to vote at vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

A link to the music video on Eminem’s website encourages viewers to contact or visit several gun violence prevention organizations, including Everytown for Gun Safety and Sandy Hook Promise.

The cover art features blood spatter and a bearded Eminem clad in a suit and fedora and holding a shovel. An alternate cover features the same splatter, with a now hatless Eminem holding both a hatchet and a gun to his head in an homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 album of the same name: “Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred!” Eminem tweeted.

“Music to Be Murdered By” is Eminem’s 11th studio album, according to his website.

Among many collaborators, the album features Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Anderson .Paak and Juice WRLD, the 21-year-old rapper who died in December.

Related Posts

On new album, Drake appears to confirm rumors of a son Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album ‘Everything Is Love’ TLC on new album, dating and Beyonce’s fan girl moment
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

We need political courage on homelessness and recidivism

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Jack Brown TriceEdneyWire.com With the Democratic primary kicking into gear and the...

Travel

Smooth Traveler: Philadelphia’s Colonial Legacy

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Battle of Germantown re-enactement at Chew House. (Shutterstock.com) By Renée S....

Seniors

Ways to make the world a better place for seniors

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features By 2050, the senior population (adults age 65 and older) will...

Entertainment

Pastor’s fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. David Kennedy stands outside the Echo Theater holding a photo...

Color Of Money

How small businesses can boost sales

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT With over 30 million small businesses in the U.S., it’s tough to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 2

January 31, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week two planets change signs. Mercury moves into Pisces for...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff