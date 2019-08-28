Image

7:02 AM / Thursday August 29, 2019

Visit Dorchester
28 Aug 2019

Eddie Murphy to host ‘SNL’ for the first time in 35 years

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 28, 2019 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Photo: Eddie Murphy/Shutterstock

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Murphy will be returning to a place that helped launch his career — “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian will be the host of the sketch comedy show on Dec. 21, marking the former cast member’s first hosting appearance since 1984.

Murphy was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, starring in such landmark sketches as “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” and as Gumby, Buckwheat and Stevie Wonder.

He went on to star in numerous films, including “The Nutty Professor,” Bowfinger,” ″Beverly Hills Cop” and “Coming to America.”

“Saturday Night Live,” celebrating its 45th season, returns Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Image

Others planned to grace the show this season include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift, David Harbour, Camila Cabello and Kristen Stewart.

Related Posts

Norm Macdonald: Eddie Murphy refused to play Bill Cosby on SNL 40th Anniversary Special Default ThumbnailEddie Murphy follows Ratner and quits Oscar gig Default ThumbnailEddie Murphy to be honored at the “The Comedy Awards” April 10
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Local

McDonald’s offering harassment training to all US workers

August 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email McDonald’s is introducing a new training program for its U.S. employees after dozens...

Commentary

Divine Muva Diva: vol. 13

August 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Ask muva vol. 13 Dear Muva: I feel like I live in a...

Color Of Money

Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’

August 25, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: Popeyes.com AssociatedPress NEW YORK — A nation already polarized finds itself divided...

Health

Exercise is important for everyone, especially people with disabilities

August 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT No matter how old or out of shape you think you are,...

Food And Beverage

Fans choose sides in the ‘Chicken Sandwich War’

August 25, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: Popeyes.com AssociatedPress NEW YORK — A nation already polarized finds itself divided...

Go With The-Flo

Gabrielle Union launched a second New York & Company clothing collection called “I’m Perfect”

August 23, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Gabrielle Union   (Photo: By Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff