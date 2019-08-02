Disney Dreamers Academy alumna returns to Walt Disney World as Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA Fla. – Disney Dreamers Academy 2019 alumna Jacqueline Means returned to Walt Disney World Resort on Monday with a new title – Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen.

The visit was a chance for Jaqueline to show her new tiara to her favorite Disney character, Princess Tiana, at the Magic Kingdom Park.

Jacqueline’s visit coincided with her participation in the national Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition held in Orlando July 23-27.

In March, Jacqueline was one of the 100 high school students who earned an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort to participate in the 2019 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine. The three-day event helps students jump-start their life goals and pursue their dreams.

Jacqueline’s passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) led her to launch the Wilmington STEM Initiative, where she brings STEM lessons to the underprivileged girls of her hometown, Wilmington, Delaware.

Applications for the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy are currently open at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.