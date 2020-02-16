Image

8:19 AM / Monday February 17, 2020

Visit Dorchester
16 Feb 2020

Director Tom McCarthy and lead actor Winslow Fegley discuss ‘Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 16, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By Kharisma McIlwaine 

The new Disney Plus film “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” is an invigorating coming of age story about childhood and imagination. The film is based on the book series of the same name by Stephen Pastis.

 “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” tells the story of an 11-year-old boy named Timmy Failure, his 1,500 pound imaginary polar bear Total and the adventures they encounter while running his detective agency called “Total Failure.” The film — written by Pastis and Tom McCarthy, and directed by McCarthy — stars Winslow Fegley as Timmy Failure, Ophelia Lovibond as Patty Failure, Wallace Shawn as Frederick Crocus, Craig Robinson as Mr. Jenkins and Kyle Bornheimer as Crispin. McCarthy and Winslow spoke to The SUN about their joy in being part of this imaginative film and the film’s overall message.

Adapting a book series into a film is not easy task, but one Academy Award winning director Tom McCarthy took it on.

Image

“A colleague put the book on my desk, I didn’t pick it up for a bit… and then finally I said ‘what is this book? Let me give it a shot,'” McCarthy said. “From page one, the voice of Timmy sort of grabbed me. I loved the humor of it, the drawings and I loved how sort of bonkers it was. At its heart, there was a reality and a pathos to it that I thought could be an interesting film if we could figure out a way to crack the book, which zigs and zags even more than the movie. I met the author of the book, we started chatting and then I brought to my friends over at Disney.”

The character Timmy Failure is a complex one. He’s stoic, yet full of fantasy, and he sees the word differently than most. Fegley shared his method of preparation for playing the character.

“Well my dad and I did a lot of research on the character,” he said. “We watched some Humphrey Bogart movies and watched movies like “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid.” We did a lot of research and it was a lot of hard work becoming this character. It just comes as you rehearse it; you kind of find the character through doing it.”

The way Timmy moves through life doesn’t always resonate with others. Despite his unpopularity with some, the character is completely comfortable in who he is.

“Timmy definitely has his own rhythm in life and he moves to his own drumbeat, but he’s a very intelligent kid and insightful in many ways,” McCarthy explained. “I think he processes information a little differently than other kids.”

In addition to the magic of Timmy’s imagination, the film creators did an incredible job at bringing Timmy’s best friend and business partner Total the polar bear to life.

“For the acting part of it, there was a guy named Michael in a suit who walked around like a polar bear,” Fegley said. “That made it a lot easier for me to act off of, instead of there being a tennis ball and a stick. I’m sure that made it a lot easier for the editing team as well.”

“Sometimes it was just the polar bear head and Michael wearing a gray stocking suit,” McCarthy added. “We were always trying to give Winslow something to act against. We were also trying to give our cinematographer Masa, something to be able to shoot to know the space, weight and volume the bear was going to hold. A lot of thought went into how we were laying out the film compositionally and visually in a way that was both elegant but still very satisfying to our younger viewers.”

Not only does “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” offer adventure, it also offers life lessons in a way that both adults and children can understand.

One of the most heartfelt scenes in the film takes place when Mr. Jenkins explains accountability to Timmy after Timmy dismisses a big snafu in the film with his catch phrase ‘mistakes were made.”

“It was one of my favorite scenes to shoot… I would beat box with Craig in between takes,” Winslow said, laughing. “It was also a very hard scene to shoot. It took a few hours, but I think it turned out amazing.”

 “I think Timmy did more listening in that scene than talking,” McCarthy added. “You could see Timmy the character hearing something for the first time and taking it in from a guy who he started to trust. I love that scene too, because I feel like we all have those people in life that say the right thing, at the right moment where we can actually hear it, grow from it and process it.”

Some of the other catch phrases present throughout the film: “normal is for normal people” and “Long Live the Wildcats, Misfits & Dabblers” serve as reminders to celebrate people’s unique differences instead of encouraging conformity.

“We’re better off as a society when people are different, weird, unusual and not normal,” McCarthy said. “The more we embrace, the more we grow, the more we learn, the more colorful our society is, and creatively, we’re all better for it. Embrace our differences… as Craig says, ‘you’re different, you’re weird and that’s good. ”  

“I think if everybody was normal or the same, the world would be so boring!” Fegley added. “It’s good that we have people who stand out. Everybody can stand out and be different in their own way. I hope people take away that it’s ok to be different … you don’t have to be anyone you’re not. Timmy does a really good job at showing that, because he can’t be anyone but himself and he’s confident in who he is. Do what Timmy does.”

Enjoy the family fun for yourself! “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailStars, including lead actor Forest Whitaker, gathered on the red carpet for the New York premiere of Lee Daniels’ The Butler ‘Bodied’: A conversation with director Joseph Kahn and lead actors Calum Worthy and Jackie Long Geoffrey Holder, director and actor, dies at 84
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Black History Month and telling the (whole) story

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Paul Robeson Ford  baptistnews.com At least we get an extra day this...

Diaspora

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Mogomotsi Magome ASSOCIATED PRESS  JOHANNESBURG  — The founder of the South African...

Oasis

72% of U.S. pastors concerned about ‘watered-down gospel’

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Stephanie Martin  churchnews.com In a new study that kicks off its “State...

Entertainment

Director Tom McCarthy and lead actor Winslow Fegley discuss ‘Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made’

February 16, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Kharisma McIlwaine  The new Disney Plus film “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made”...

Sun Report

A victory, a caution: Takeaways from New Hampshire’s primary

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., greets supporters at a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 16

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week the two celestial bodies that most affect our energy...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff