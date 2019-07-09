Image

Detectives Quinn and Velazquez investigate the sudden abduction of Demetrius Robbins on next episode of ‘ATL homicide’

July 9, 2019

SILVER SPRING, MD –This week’s episode of ‘ATL HOMICIDE’ explores the case of Demetrius, a loving husband and father dedicated to his family. One evening when Demetrius doesn’t arrive to pick up his children from daycare, his wife becomes frantic with worry and files a missing person’s report with the Atlanta Police Department.

Around the same time, Detectives Quinn and Vince are called to a mysterious crime scene – one that contains a small pool of blood, a missing body and eyewitnesses who recall seeing a man abducted in a black SUV.

The detectives rapidly piece together that Demetrius is the victim of a horrific crime – a crime much larger than they could have ever imagined. 

 Tune in to the second season of ‘ATL HOMICIDE’ as detectives Quinn and Velazquez search for the truth in their investigations, seeking to deliver justice for those who have become victims of the most gruesome crimes. Part of TV One’s “True Crime Mondays,” ‘ATL HOMICIDE’ follows the detectives tackling hundreds of cold cases together from everyday ‘who-done-it’ scenarios to high-profile murder mysteries and more.

Image

The two have undeniable chemistry in the streets of “Hotlanta” – and a track record of putting murderers behind bars.

 For more information on  ‘ATL HOMICIDE’, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hash tags #ATLHOMICIDE and #REPRESENT. 

