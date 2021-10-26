Image

Wednesday October 27, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
26 Oct 2021

Dave Chappelle Says He’d Meet With Transgender Netflix Workers – Under Certain Conditions

Comedian Dave Chappelle said Monday in an Instagram video he’d be willing to meet with transgender employees of Netflix.

The transgender employees at the streaming platform have called for the streaming platform to remove his October comedy special, “The Closer.”

But Chappelle made it clear that any meeting would have to be on his terms: “You will not summon me.”

“If you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to but I have some conditions First of all, you cannot come. If you have not watched my special from beginning to end
you must come to a place of my choosing and a time of my choosing,” said Chappelle.

Netflix backs Chappelle despite criticism over trans remarks Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled
