Image

12:32 AM / Sunday June 5, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
3 Jun 2022

Cosby faces sex abuse allegations again as civil trial opens

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 3, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa., on Sept. 25, 2018. Eleven months after he was freed from prison, 85-year-old Cosby will again be the defendant in a sexual assault proceeding, this time a civil case in California. Judy Huth, who is now 64, alleges that in 1975 when she was 16, Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

By Andrew Dalton

ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Bill Cosby will again be facing sex abuse allegations Wednesday as attorneys give opening statements in a civil trial that’s one of the last remaining legal claims against the comedian.

Lawyers for 64-year-old Judy Huth will outline the evidence they plan to present that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16 years old. The case will hinge on the testimony of Huth, bolstered by photos and other archival exhibits to place the incident in time.

Cosby’s attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. They have acknowledged that Cosby took Huth to the Playboy Mansion, as a photo from the visit shows, but say they believe she was not a minor when it happened.

Image

The trial is one of the last cases Cosby, 85, faces after a Pennsylvania appeals court threw out his criminal sexual assault conviction and freed him from prison 11 months ago. Several other lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct were settled by his insurer against his will.

Cosby will not testify after the judge ruled that he could assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. And he has no plans to leave his Pennsylvania home to attend the trial, which is taking place at a small courthouse in Santa Monica. Cosby’s representatives say glaucoma has left him blind and made travel too difficult.

The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they have been sexually abused, unless they come forward publicly, as Huth has.

Related Posts

Bill Cosby gave Kenan Thompson creepy dating advice 10 years ago Bill Cosby ordered to stand trial in decade-old sex case Cosby team asks judge to toss damaging testimony from trial
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

SUBURBAN NEWS: Pottsgrove Manor invites community to two Juneteenth programs

June 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email POTTSTOWN, Pa. – The public is invited to join Pottsgrove Manor for a...

Commentary

Save a Life. Ban the AR-15.

June 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Jeff Winbush In Uvalde, Tex., an 18-year-old took advantage of a recent...

Diaspora

In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy

June 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A man waves a British union flag and a flag bearing...

Stateside

Recount begins in Pennsylvania’s GOP primary for Senate

June 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania...

Go With The-Flo

Lillias White was a tour de force in “The Devine One,” featuring-music from the legendary Sarah Vaughan songbook

June 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Roz Nixon, Mathis Picard, Lillias White and Will Nunziata  (Photo courtesy...

Seniors

Protect yourself from Medicare scams: Learn how to spot and report Medicare fraud

June 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Since 1965, Medicare has provided health care coverage to millions of Americans....

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff