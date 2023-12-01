‘Conversations For Sistas Only’ conveys the deep thoughts of today’s Black woman



By Napoleon F. Kingcade

ABOVE PHOTO: Director/producer Frankie Darcell and the cast of “Conversations for Sistas Only”.

WDAS-FM radio personality and Detroit native Frankie Darcell has written, directed, and produced a stage play that is both serious and at times hilarious, giving audiences food for thought while being entertained.

Inspired by the book of the same title, “Conversations for Sistas Only” gives a no-holds-barred view on topics including infidelity, various entanglements, keeping side chicks in their place, troubled marriages in the world of politics and entertainment, being straight, gay, or being on the down low in sneaky relationships, what religion means to them, and the pressures of interracial dating.

Darcell spent eight years turning “Conversations for Sistas Only” into this popular stage play. She then brought the book to life after casting a talented group of actors.

The play premiered in Philadelphia on November 22, 2019 at the Independence Seaport Museum Theater on Delaware Avenue. Three performances were given to a packed house, drawing three standing ovations. The show was also successful at the Penns Landing Playhouse Theater. Darcell also received great reviews in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan… A week before Thanksgiving, (November 17 and 18), the show debuted at Gratz College. On both nights, the sold-out crowd gave it a standing ovation.

Frankie Darcell

“Conversations for Sistas Only” features nine women and two male characters. The show begins by bringing you into the home of Carol Ann, a widow, who was married to her husband for 37 years. But her marriage came to a tragic end when her husband died after a long battle with cancer.

During a lonely night at her home, Carol Ann invites several of her girlfriends to come over for an empowerment pajama party. That pajama party turned into a night the women would never forget. During their visit, Carol Ann shared a little wine, some hot tea, some lies, and her little secrets. It didn’t take long before they all discovered many secrets would be revealed that could potentially break up the women’s long-time friendship.

Mrs. Loretta (Adrienne Allen) avoids argument with Carol Ann (Janae Brown).

The women’s testimonies had the audience roaring with laughter. It was clear on both nights why this play has won so many hearts. “It’s my vision but it’s clearly their talent that brings this show to light,” Darcell said about her cast. “I’m far from being perfect, but I try to be fair and fun. I have made some tough changes, but I wanted go to the next level. I have added a couple people along the way.

Since 2019, “Conversations” has played in Philadelphia five times. The four actors who have appeared in her stage play from the beginning are: Janae Brown as “Carol Ann,” Ebony Williams as “Dorothy,” Christiana Waddell as “Angelica” and Francisco Joseph as “Kevin.”

Darcell has since added five new actors to her lineup in order to refine the play. They are Danielle Shaw as “Kawana,” Lynette Patrick as “Penelope Penrose,” Lizette Alicea as “Lindsey,” Gabrielle Hurtt-Smart as “Malita,” Aileen Campbell as “Tiffany” and Tyrone Mason as “Pop.”

“There are some incredible actors in Philadelphia,” Darcell said. “There are some people in my stage play that are one person away from hitting a big payday. I would put any actor in my show up against any actor in the country. What these actors do is entertaining. I think line for line and content for content, this stage play is just as exciting than any other stage play in the country, including those on Broadway.”

Dorothy (Ebony Williams) lectures her neighbor Malita (Gabrielle Hurrt-Smart).

The two remaining cast members of “Conversations” are Tia Dreher as “Poet” and Adrienne Allen as “Mrs. Loretta.” When Darcell wanted to add an older female character to the play, Mrs. Loretta was born. In finding the perfect person to play Mrs. Loretta, Darcell knew Adrienne Allen would be the perfect person to play that character. About seven years ago, Allen had played the Lady in Green in one of Darcell’s earlier plays called “For Colored Girls.”

According to an inside source, Steve Kemp, a person who serves as a public relations director for Darcell, knew exactly where to find Allen.

Adrienne Allen as Mrs. Loretta.



“When I received the phone call, I was so ecstatic that Frankie Darcell had considered me for the part,” Allen said. “Out of all the people in the world and out of all the people she knew, she chose me to play Mrs. Loretta. For me to be the next-door neighbor from where the conversation is happening really hits its mark. From reading the script, I realize there are four generations of conversations coming through those walls. Even though I’m upset about hearing the loud conversations, there’s enough room for me to fit into those conversations. For me to be added to the conversation makes it a better conversation.”

The audience’s response to 84-year-old Mrs. Loretta was hilarious. It was an honor for Allen, 46, to play an older character, especially since the character is almost twice her age.

“These two shows were crazy,” Allen said. “Both shows were awesome. The crowd was really into it. That’s how you know you are doing a great job — the crowd feels they are sitting in the living room with you being part of the conversation.”

Kevin (Francisco Joseph) proposes to his girlfriend Kawana (Danielle Shaw).

After serving more than 30 years in radio broadcast, Darcell is well on her way to having a successful career in theater. “Conversations for Sisters Only” will soon embark on a national tour, according to Darcell. This will allow her play to reach more audiences around the United States. “I believe women who are African American should have a voice,” Darcell said. “And their voice should always be heard. Overall, with my stage plays, this is my 28th and 29th show in Philadelphia. This is also my fifth time with “Conversation for Sistas Only” in Philadelphia.

With all my shows, African American women will always have a voice. and I will expect them to make a positive impact in their community. That’s the sole purpose for all my stage plays.”