Collaborative Exhibition “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America” extended beyond October 2023

PHILADELPHIA – The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) have announced that the joint exhibition, Rising Sun: Artists in An Uncertain America, will be extended at both institutions beyond its original October closing date.

The one-of-a-kind exhibition, which invites guests to join 20 artists in exploring the themes, issues, and realities of the question is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy will now be on display until December 31, 2023, at PAFA and March 3, 2024, at AAMP. The extension allows for continued thinking about Rising Sun and its themes into the New Year and through Black History Month at AAMP, and the introduction of a new exhibition inspired by the works in Rising Sun, Artists as Cultivators, at PAFA.

An immersive art experience, Rising Sun is a multi-venue exhibition featuring newly commissioned, mixed-media art, including audio recordings, visual projections, full gallery installations, sculptures, and large-scale paintings, drawings, and prints, from the following artists: John Akomfrah CBE, La Vaughn Belle, Mark Thomas Gibson, Martha Jackson Jarvis, Demetrius Oliver, Dread Scott, Renée Stout, Hank Willis Thomas, and Deborah Willis at AAMP; and Shiva Ahmadi, Tiffany Chung, Lenka Clayton, Petah Coyne, Eamon Ore-Giron, Dyani White Hawk, Alison Saar, Rose B. Simpson, Sheida Soleimani, Wilmer Wilson IV, and Saya Woolfalk at PAFA.(Installations by Coyne, White Hawk, Ore-Giron, Saar, and Woolfalk at PAFA will also be displayed in the new exhibition, Artists as Cultivators.)

With just a 15-minute walk separating the two museums, AAMP and PAFA have partnered with Philadelphia’s Independence Visitor Center to offer joint, reduced admission tickets to Rising Sun, which are available to purchase online through the Philadelphia Visitor Center.

For more information on Rising Sun: Artists in An Uncertain America, including artist bios, upcoming events, tickets, and an interactive exhibit map, visit risingsunphilly.org.

Major support for Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America is provided by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. Leadership support is provided by the William Penn Foundation. Generous support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Julie Jensen Bryan and Robert Bryan, Emily and Mike Cavanagh, Ro and Martin King, Vesna Todorović Sacks and Howard J. Sacks, and Dorothy and Ken Woodcock. Additional support is provided by Marianne N. Dean, the Lau Longsworth Charitable Fund, Dr. J. Brien and Maggie Murphy, Sandy Norcross, an anonymous donor, and donors to the PAFA Special Exhibitions Fund.