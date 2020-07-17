Image

12:49 PM / Friday July 17, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
17 Jul 2020

City of Philadelphia issues event moratorium until February 2021

July 17, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Due to the ongoing public health crisis, the City’s Office of Special Events will not accept, review, process, or approve applications, issue permits, or enter into agreements for special events or public gatherings of 50 or more people on public property through February 28, 2021. The City may further extend this timeline based on feedback from public health experts. Any pending applications will not be further reviewed, processed or approved.

The moratorium will apply to special events and public gatherings including, but not limited to:

Festivals

Parades

Concerts

Carnivals

Fairs

Image

Flea markets

In addition, permit applications for residential block party permits will not be accepted until further notice. Any pending applications will not be further reviewed, processed or approved at this time. Further guidance regarding block party permits, including a timeline for when such activities may resume, will be communicated as soon as possible.

The moratorium does not apply to:

Demonstrations and First Amendment-protected activities.

Outdoor gatherings that are not publicly advertised — such as family picnics and outdoor weddings — with less than 50 pre-registered guests.

Organized, outdoor group recreational and sports activities or youth and adults with less than 25 participants. 

Events and gatherings taking place on private property, including performance venues and stadiums.

Event producers and venue managers are directed to follow applicable guidance set forth by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

