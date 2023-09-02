City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson holds Annual Community Appreciation Day

ABOVE PHOTO: From left to right: Pa. State Rep. Joseph C. Hohenstein, Philadelphia City Councilmember Quetcy M. Lozada, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Democratic City Council At-Large nominee Nina Ahmad, Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass and Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke. (Photos by Trakteam Media)

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke -with mic—praising Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop music this year, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) hosted his legendary Annual Community Appreciation Day last Saturday, August 26, at the intersection of South 22nd Street and Point Breeze Avenue (1500 block of South 22nd Street) in South Philadelphia.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson with Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker.

“My Annual Community Appreciation Day is a way for me to say thank you to all of the residents of the Second Council District and to celebrate the end of summer with a festive event,” Johnson said. “In addition to the free food, fun and entertainment all day, we will also have information tables set up by different community organizations to provide valuable resources to the public to improve the quality of their lives. Music is always a major part of Community Appreciation Day because it brings people together in so many ways and help us understand each other better and build stronger relationships with those around us.”

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson gives his “Legends of Hip Hop Award” to rapper KRS-One, the headline for Johnson’s annual Community Appreciation Day on August 26, 2023

The event featured performances by State Property’s Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Chris and Neef, Trina, and the legendary KRS-One during the evening.

This year’s annual gathering, which usually stretches for four blocks from Point Breeze Avenue from Dickinson to Morris Streets, featured free food, entertainment, and informational resources.