Cirque Dreams Holidaze Comes To The Kimmel Cultural Campus

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Imagine a show that combines a Broadway style stage production, the circus arts and the enchantment of the holidays. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” brings that vision to life during a 90-minute unforgettable show.

The Cirque Dreams franchise is part of the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company, known for creating stage shows that are otherworldly. As part of the Family Discovery Series, the show makes its way to The Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater for a six-day run of whimsy, lights, sparkle, flare, magic and holiday fun. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” helps all in attendance bring in the holidaze with a new spin… literally!

This unique production immediately transports attendees of all ages to a larger-than-life winter wonderland. From massive gingerbread men decorating a bakery and workshop, to dancing trees, toy soldiers and life-sized poinsettias, there is no shortage of stunning visuals to capture the audience’s attention and keep it throughout the entirety of the performance. Although the set design is incredible in its own right, the talent of the magnificent circus artists featured in “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” are central to the success of this show. There are jugglers, hula hoop artists, and penguins all the way from the North Pole showcasing a series of rope and double dutch tricks. The aerial artists display an immense amount of upper body strength while hanging above the stage on corde lisse.

Additional aerial artists highlight their balancing skills on a gravity defying sea saw like lamp post, while the contortionist amazes the audience with their flexibility. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” also features the high wire act of hair hanging, a balance board artist, a roller-skating duo who spin on wheels and in the air and much more.

Audience participation is a must with live performances and new renditions of seasonal classics like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Carol of The Bells,” and a remix of the “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” For good measure, the cast invites audience members to contribute to “Jingle Bells,” each with induvial set of bells, adding their own solo of sorts for a bit of extra merriment.

The children in attendance often stand on their feet to catch an even closer view of the spectacle. Smiles are plentiful, as “oohs” and “ahhs” echo throughout the theater. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is truly a one-of-a-kind experience that is perfect for the entire family. The show brings longtime, fan favorite storybook characters to life, set to a fantastical backdrop with an extremely talented group of circus art performers front and center.

If you’re looking for a seasonal treat for the family and a perfect way to wrap up the season, this show may be just the gift you need. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” will be at The Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Miller Theater from December 26-31. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit: www.kimmelculturalcampus.org.