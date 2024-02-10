Celebrate Black History Month with the Free Library

ABOVE PHOTO: BILLY DEE WILLIAMS (l) in conversation with award-winning journalist and broadcaster Tracey Matisak.

The Free Library of Philadelphia invites patrons to participate in its celebration of Black History throughout the month of February. Neighborhood libraries throughout the city have scheduled programs, including craft and music workshops, and film screenings that spotlight the remarkable accomplishments of Black Americans.

“During Black History Month we honor the rich heritage, culture, and achievements of African Americans,” said Kelly Richards, president and director of the Free Library of Philadelphia. “We invite the community to explore our diverse collection of materials, as well as special events that will entertain and inspire.”

Programming also includes a diverse array of noteworthy events that celebrate culture and history, soul food cooking, African American storytelling, and songs for families. Visitors can also enjoy the vibrant rhythms of such musical events as bucket drumming, hip-hop jazz musicology, and a concert featuring the legendary old-school R&B trio, the Ladies of SKYY.

The Library’s featuring of author events include screen icon Billy Dee Williams, who will share captivating tales from his 1930s Harlem childhood, remarkable career, and triumph over Hollywood racism and typecasting. This series will also include other authors such as Bryan Collier, Ruha Benjamin, Shayla Lawson, and Maura Cheeks. Some author events require paid admission.

Exhibitions available to the public include “The Art and Influence of John Dowell,” “James E. Dupree: Stolen Dreams,” and “The In-Between Spaces,” each delving into the profound struggles faced by Black artists. Additionally, the Library is to unveil its new digital vignette, “Mini Jawns,” an exploration of Philadelphia’s Black history.

Visit your neighborhood library to see what programs are coming near you or to view the Library’s extensive collections of books, movies, and music. For a complete up-to-date listing of all upcoming events, visit: www,freelibrary.org/blackhistorymonth.