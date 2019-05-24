Image

Friday May 24, 2019

24 May 2019

Business manager sentenced for defrauding Ne-Yo, McKnight

ABOVE PHOTO: Brian McKnight and Ne-Yo

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man who served as business manager for Ne-Yo has been sentenced in Ohio to more than seven years in prison for defrauding the R&B singer in a sports beverage scheme.

Kevin Foster was convicted last year on 16 counts including wire fraud, money laundering and tax charges.

Prosecutors say the Montclair, New Jersey, resident convinced Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, to invest $2 million in a company called OXYWater, and then invested an additional $1.5 million of Smith’s money without his consent.

He also defrauded singer Brian McKnight by withdrawing money from his account without authorization.

Prosecutors contend Foster spent the money on a personal driver, expensive suits and jewelry, season tickets to the New York Giants and New York Knicks, and Super Bowl tickets.

