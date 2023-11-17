Big Brother Big Sisters Independence Fashion Touchdown 2023

ABOVE PHOTO: EAGLES’ CORNERBACK DARIUS SLAY models the latest mens’ fashion at this year’s Big Brother Big Sister Independence hosted its 8th annual Fashion Touchdown. (Photo: Kharisma McIlwaine)

By Kharisma McIlwaine

On November 13, Big Brother Big Sister (BBBS) Independence hosted its 8th annual Fashion Touchdown, which combined fashion, football and fundraising for a wonderful cause.

This year’s event, presented by Marrone Law Firm, LLC, returned after a three-year hiatus and was held at 2300 Arena, located at 2300 S. Swanson Street. Philadelphia Eagles standouts, Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Brian Westbrook, highlighted a lineup of current and former Eagles players and professional models who graced the runway.

Boyds, a supporter of Fashion Touchdown since its inception, provided all of the attire for the fashion show. Doors opened to a sold-out crowd of attendees eager to lend their support to BBBS Independence. Fashion Touchdown also treated guests to a wide array of butlered hors d’oeuvres, a Philly lover’s spread (complete with cheesesteaks, pretzels, and a sweet treats table provided by Linda Marie of Tickled Pink Events & Styling), an open bar, silent and live auctions, and a Big and Little fashion show in addition to the Eagles’ fashion presentation.

Joy filled the room as NBC10 anchors Jacqueline London and Amy Fadool hosted the main stage. Bigs and Littles walked the runway and shared their gratitude for the time they spend together before leaving the stage. The Eagles and fashion models took center stage next, adding their own flair while playing directly to their fans in the audience. The love and appreciation for the incredible work BBBS Independence does in the community was palpable.

BBBS Independence has been serving children and communities in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties for over 100 years. Big Brother Big Sisters Independence, the third largest affiliate in the BBBS network, serves the community through mentoring services with Bigs (adults) and Littles (youth). Marcus Allen, chief executive officer for BBBS Independence, shared his enthusiasm for the return of Fashion Touchdown.

“It feels awesome to be back,” Allen said. “This is something we started with Boyds back in 2014 and when we started it, we had no idea that it would be this big. It’s our 8th year doing this, we’ve raised almost two million dollars and we’ve impacted so many kids from doing this event. It started with me at DelFrisco’s talking to a couple of guys and Fletcher Cox. He said ‘Marc, you should do something with fashion.’ I said, ‘I don’t know anything about fashion,’[then] he said, ‘But we know about fashion’ and that’s how the event started. In 2019, we had almost 1,000 people at the event, tonight we have about 700. So, it’s something that has grown into its own thing.”

In a diehard sports town like Philadelphia, Fashion Touchdown successfully combines the efforts of two incredible organizations — BBBS Independence and The Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think it’s something to be said when you bring together a great organization like Big Brother Big Sisters and then you bring together an iconic brand like The Eagles,” Allen said. “These Eagles players lend their celebrity to helping us to raise money and awareness to help these children ignite their promise and potential. I don’t think there’s anything out there like the event we’re doing.”

Sometimes when people think of mentorship, they think they don’t have enough time to devote to young people in need of mentorship. BBBS only requires two to four hours a month, and that gift of time means the world to the young people on the receiving end.

“We’re trying to start a culture movement,” Allen said. “We want to make it cool to mentor. We want to make it cool for Black men to say I want to go out and volunteer my time and help a young person, not just one time, not just two times, but throughout the year and years to come. Our goal at Big Brother Big Sisters is for every child to graduate from high school with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime. We are trying to continue to create that tonight. We have people like Brian Westbrook, James Bradberry, Darius Slay, and Josh Jobe, who’s a former little and Vinny Curry who’s a former big. We have these guys saying, ‘Come and help us, it’s cool to do this work. It’s cool to come out and have impact and feel good about your work in this community.’ That’s what we’re most excited about. You don’t have to change your life to change the life of a child.”

To find out more information on how to become a big brother or big sister or to donate, visit: www.independencebigs.org, and follow Independence Big Brother Big Sisters on Facebook and @Independencebigs on IG respectively.