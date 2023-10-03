Image

8:30 PM / Tuesday October 3, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
3 Oct 2023

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is over. But it’s coming to movie theaters soon

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 3, 2023 Category: Entertainment, Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Beyoncé and her Renaissance World Tour thrilled fans at the Lincoln Financial Field.
Photos by Julian Dakdouk/Live Nation

By Jake Coyle

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary chronicling Beyoncé’s just-concluded 39-city Renaissance World Tour will premiere in North American theaters Dec. 1, AMC Theaters announced Monday.

The film adds a second blockbuster from a music superstar to a fall slate of movies that’s been slightly thinned out by the ongoing screen actors’ strike. Like “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which debuts Oct. 13, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is being released directly by AMC, the movie theater chain, without studio involvement.

Tickets will start at $22 plus tax. The film will run for a minimum of four weeks, AMC said.

Beyoncé’s previous films include the acclaimed 2019 Netflix film “Homecoming,” which captured her Coachella performance in 2018. In the deals with AMC, Beyoncé and Swift are both reported to be receiving at least 50% of ticket sales.

The film charts Beyoncé’s tour on behalf of her 2022 Grammy-winning album “Renaissance.” It mixes concert footage and elements of a visual album while trailing the tour from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, in May to the finale Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended. The tour has grossed close to $500 million, according to Billboard.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” reads the film’s description.

Beyonce released a trailer on her Instagram account with the message: “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply.”

Related Posts

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour leaves an unparalleled mark on fans at Lincoln Financial Field Beyoncé could make almost $2 billion dollars on her “Renaissance” tour Ten reasons why many of you aren’t going to movie theaters anymore, according to a new study
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Seniors

Quiz: Could hereditary cancer run in your family?

September 29, 2023

Tweet Email BPT People go to great lengths to decrease their cancer risk. Many of us wear...

Health

Stress and its ripple effects: Three ways it impacts Hispanic men’s health

September 29, 2023

Tweet Email BPT In today’s fast-paced society, it’s easy to feel stressed. Whether you’re worried about money,...

Sports

Philadelphia Phillies look to make quick work of upstart Marlins in Wild Card Series

October 3, 2023

Tweet Email Photo: Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber, left, celebrates his home run off of Pittsburgh Pirates’ Luis...

Sun Report

Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s death

August 13, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tou Thao leaves the courtroom after his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Technology

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

September 13, 2023

Tweet Email PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff