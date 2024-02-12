Beyoncé drops new songs ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ’16 Carriages.’ New music ‘Act II’ will arrive in March

By Maria Sherman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé is back with two new country tracks — “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

After a Verizon commercial starring Beyoncé aired during the Super Bowl ended with the superstar saying “They ready, drop the new music,” the question became — was she serious? Later, a cryptic Instagram video with country iconography appeared on her page, teasing “act ii” on March 29. (Beyoncé’s 2022 album “Renaissance” is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”)

At the end of the clip, a plucky acoustic guitar riff plays, and Bey’s unmistakable voice kicks in. She sings, “This ain’t Texas / Ain’t no hold ’em / So lay your cards down down down,” in a Southern twang.

It appears on her official website as well. Under the “music” tab, two titles were listed — “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which later appeared as full songs on Tidal, YouTube and Spotify. The first is an uptempo country and western stomp. She sings in the earworm bridge: “And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you / Come pour some liquor on me honey, too / It’s a real-life boogie, and a real life hoedown / Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now.”