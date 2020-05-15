Image

8:56 AM / Sunday May 17, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
15 May 2020

Betty Wright, Grammy-winning soul music icon, dies at 66

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 15, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Betty Wright (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By Alexis Reese

Image

BET.COM

Betty Wright has passed away at the age of 66. The 70s music icon invested her vocals into R&B and soul.

Wright’s niece first confirmed the news on Sunday morning; Billboard reported that the cause of death was cancer.

Playing a major role in the music industry, Wright’s most popular songs included “No Pain, (No Gain)” and “Tonight Is the Night.” Her 1972 single — “Clean Up Woman”– would be memorialized when it was sampled for Mary J. Blige’s remix of “Real Love,” going down in hip-hop/soul history. 

Wright’s classic hit “Where Is the Love?” was crowned Best R&B Song during the 1976 Grammys, she was later named the Rhythm and Blues Foundation Pioneer for Individual Artists in 2000. 

Her riff from “Clean Up Woman” has created a life-long legacy as the cut has been sampled by other artists including SWV, Sublime, Willie D, Afrika Bambaattaa, and Chance the Rapper.

Her first hit, “Girls Can’t Do What Guys Do,” was later sampled for Beyonce’s “Upgrade U.” 

Related Posts

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76 Nancy Wilson, Grammy winning jazz singer, dies at 81 James Ingram, Grammy-winning soul singer dead at 66
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Entertainment

Andre Harrell, music exec who discovered Diddy, dies at 59

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Andre Harrell attends a special screening of “Beyonce Live At Roseland:...

Seniors

Men’s Health Matters

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Five tips to maintain overall wellbeing FAMILY FEATURES While family history and age...

Go With The-Flo

A$AP Ferg donates funds to help Melba’s of Harlem feed healthcare workers at Harlem Hospital

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A$AP Ferg (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson/shutterstock) Popular hip-hop star A$AP Ferg...

Week In Review

Local prosecutors under investigation in Georgia slaying

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: People react during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud...

Sun Report

Biden pressed to choose a Black woman as his running mate

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Kat Stafford and Bill Barrow ASSOCIATED PRESS  DETROIT — After a devastating...

Color Of Money

Eight key tips: Focusing on your financial health during times of crisis

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It will take some time to adjust and recover from the major...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff