Image

10:55 AM / Friday April 15, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
15 Apr 2022

Back by popular demand, Cirque du Soleil presents CRYSTAL at the Wells Fargo Center June 24-26

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 15, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

General public on-sale begins April 19

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to Philadelphia with its coolest arena show yet – “CRYSTAL.” Back by popular demand, this one-of-a-kind performance blends circus art and the world of ice skating.

“CRYSTAL” will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will be at the Wells Fargo Center beginning on June 24 for five performances only.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring “CRYSTAL” back on the road,” said Mike Newquist, senior vice president of the Touring Shows Division.“For two years, our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return.”

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, “CRYSTAL” is not just an ice show — it’s the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. This show is suitable for all ages.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Image

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 at 1:00P p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers.

To join, visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Philadelphia beginning April 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at: www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Related Posts

Cirque du Soleil’s TORUK- The First Flight Default ThumbnailThe Cirque du Soleil blue-and-yellow big top is now up in the Greater Philadelphia Area Kimmel Center adds two popular productions to 2016-17 Broadway Philadelphia season– ‘Dirty Dancing’ and ‘Cirque Eloize’ join season as subscription add-ons
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

April 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of...

Diaspora

African refugees see racial bias as US welcomes Ukrainians

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wilfred Tebah, who fled Cameroon during its ongoing conflict, poses for...

Education

With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified...

Politics

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with...

Go With The-Flo

Iman, Nicole Ari Parker, Rosario Dawson and Aurora James were among who attended the inaugural benefit gala for Fifteen Percent Pledge

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Nicole Ari Parker (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony Iman,...

Health

Are your IBS symptoms more challenging to manage than they were a year ago? You’re not alone

April 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you live with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), does it seem like...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff