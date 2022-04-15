Back by popular demand, Cirque du Soleil presents CRYSTAL at the Wells Fargo Center June 24-26

General public on-sale begins April 19

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to Philadelphia with its coolest arena show yet – “CRYSTAL.” Back by popular demand, this one-of-a-kind performance blends circus art and the world of ice skating.

“CRYSTAL” will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will be at the Wells Fargo Center beginning on June 24 for five performances only.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring “CRYSTAL” back on the road,” said Mike Newquist, senior vice president of the Touring Shows Division.“For two years, our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return.”

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, “CRYSTAL” is not just an ice show — it’s the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. This show is suitable for all ages.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 at 1:00P p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers.

To join, visit: www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Philadelphia beginning April 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at: www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.