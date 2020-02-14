Image

3:39 PM / Friday February 14, 2020

Visit Dorchester
14 Feb 2020

Annual summit and For the Love of Our Black Children Gala held in New York City

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 14, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Honoree and philanthropist Robert F. Smith with the public relations team

By Andrea Lawful Sanders

Image

On February 8, a volunteer army from around the country converged in New York City for an annual summit at the behest of Susan L. Taylor, founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, which began in 2005.

Susan L Taylor and actor Wesley Snipes

Taylor’s goal each year has been to host the summit to thank the leaders who volunteer on behalf of children that are often found in the most trying circumstances in cities like Detroit and Chicago.

She also invites powerful national thought leaders, who impart key strategies for our own social and emotional growth.

The powerful two-day summit creates connections that are invaluable and tightens bonds, so that the leaders have each other to lean on for support and guidance as needed.

Andrea Lawful Sanders with Reginald Van Lee, chairperson of the Board of Directors for the National CARES Mentoring Movement

The culmination of those two days leads to the National For the Love of Our Children Gala held at Cipriani Wall Street, where money is raised to continue supporting the organization’s programs for another year.

The honoree this year was Robert F. Smith, the philanthropic man famously known for erasing the college debts of an entire graduating class at Morehouse College in 2019.

A grand night was had by all!

Related Posts

International Black Reparations Summit to Meet in New York, April 9-12 Jazz musician extraordinaire Norman Connors spread “Valentine Love” in New York City Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Citizenship Education Fund to hold 21st Annual Wall Street Economic Summit in New York City
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Week In Review

Analysis: Mississippi gov wants scrutiny of prison spending

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Emily Wagster ASSOCIATED PRESS  JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves...

Sports

Kobe Bryant, King,and Legacy

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Chris Murray  For the Chris Murray Report and the Philadelphia Sunday SUN ...

Seniors

Social Security launches new campaign to fight scammers

February 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email The Social Security Administration has launched a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign...

Entertainment

Annual summit and For the Love of Our Black Children Gala held in New York City

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Honoree and philanthropist Robert F. Smith with the public relations team...

Color Of Money

City of Philadelphia launches annual “You Earned it Philly” campaign to mobilize thousands of residents in claiming their money

February 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email The City of Philadelphia launched its annual awareness and support campaign to help...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 16

February 14, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week the two celestial bodies that most affect our energy...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff