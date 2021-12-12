Image

4:36 PM / Sunday December 12, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
12 Dec 2021

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 12, 2021 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

“In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage,” Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.

Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel “Interview with the Vampire,” which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Image

Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement. A public celebration of life was to take place next year.

Related Posts

Film in the works about slain 12-year-old Tamir Rice Default ThumbnailTyson talks catching Brad Pitt in bed with Ex Robin Givens Default ThumbnailVersatile Rice Salads
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Entertainment

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

December 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced...

Week In Review

Prosecutor: Potter ‘failed’ Wright; defense calls it mistake

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, left, and his father,...

Stateside

Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most...

Politics

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference at the...

Style

Fur Babies Rule! Festive Holiday Gifts for Pets

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Spreading holiday cheer with loving gifts is a tradition for many...

Food And Beverage

Love to host get-togethers? Here’s your holiday survival guide

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The cold winter months are full of opportunities to celebrate, or just...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff