8:11 AM / Tuesday August 15, 2023

14 Aug 2023

Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir ‘It’s Never Too Late’

August 14, 2023 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Actress Marla Gibbs appears at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 20, 2021. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, a Black imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, for a memoir coming out in the fall of 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

associated press

NEW YORK — Marla Gibbs has waited a long time to tell her life story.

The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories, for a memoir coming out in fall 2024.

Gibbs, 92, is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood.

“My hope is that my memoir will serve as an inspiration to those that continue to show me love and support,” Gibbs said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe no matter the challenges one faces, it is never too late to turn your life around or make a difference. I am grateful and I am ready to reveal the challenges I overcame as a way of service to those who wish to transform their tests into testimonies.”

Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

