12:23 AM / Thursday September 26, 2019

25 Sep 2019

A previously unreleased track from Franklin is coming out

September 25, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas is bringing the gift of a previously unreleased Aretha Franklin recording.

“Big Band Holidays II” from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis has a holiday album that will feature the late icon singing “O Tannebaum.” Franklin performed the song as she played the piano at a 2015 holiday concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center; her performance of the classic, in both English and German, was a surprise.

It will be featured on the album, which is being digitally released on Oct. 25 and will be in stores on Nov. 8. Few songs have been released from Franklin since her death in August 2018.

This story has been corrected to Jazz at Lincoln Center and to show the store release date is Nov. 8.

