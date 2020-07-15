Image

3:33 AM / Thursday July 16, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
15 Jul 2020

‘Vanity Fair’ cover shot by Black photographer for 1st time, features Oscar winner Viola Davis

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 15, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

The new issue of Vanity Fair featuring a powerful image of Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis marks the first time the publication has featured the work of a Black photographer on its cover.

The historic image of Davis, shot by photographer Dario Calmese, shows the 54-year-old in profile, her back facing the camera. Davis is wearing a blue gown with a deep plunge in the back, hand on hip.

The publication has “had a problem in the past with putting Black women on the covers,” Davis says in an interview for the magazine.

Radhika Jones, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, writes in the issue that 17 Black people have been on the cover in the 35 years between 1983 and 2017, and that she was determined to fix the lack of representation when she took over the job.

Presenting our July/August cover star: @ViolaDavis. The Oscar winner—who’s set to star as Michelle Obama and blues legend Ma Rainey—talks to @SoniaSaraiya about her journey out of poverty and into the deeply troubling Hollywood system. https://t.co/NKm0nGeSbP pic.twitter.com/8QlGbh3OTS&mdash; VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 14, 2020

She said in publishing Calmese’s photo of Davis on the cover, “we celebrate him and honor his vision at this heightened moment in American history.”

Image

“Calmese describes his cover concept as a re-creation of the Louis Agassiz slave portraits taken in the 1800s — the back, the welts,” she writes. “This image (of Davis) reclaims that narrative, transmuting the white gaze on Black suffering into the Black gaze of grace, elegance and beauty.”

In her Vanity Fair interview, Davis discusses the recent racial justice protests, her upcoming role as Michelle Obama, her impoverished upbringing in Rhode Island, and the challenges of being a Black woman in Hollywood, among other topics. The issue hits newsstands on July 21.

Related Posts

Viola Davis on ‘Widows,’ MeToo, and expressing her femininity Watch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar interview Denzel Washington and Viola Davis about ‘Fences’ Philadelphia publicist receives donation from Academy Award winner Viola Davis to fight for inclusion at Cannes Film Festival
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Virus, Floyd death merge in brutal blow to Black well-being

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Terrence Nichols, 44, in Chicago after a COVID-19 infection. Nichols has recovered physically...

Go With The-Flo

LeBron James is in a contract to buy 3rd mansion in Beverly Hills for $39 million

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: LeBron James  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony According...

Sun Report

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Mark Sherman ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday...

Commentary

The Cultural Coach: Looking at the White way of life

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Linda S. Wallace Q: If African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans have...

Seniors

Engage virtually: Tips for keeping older adults connected

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Connection and a sense of community can be critical to well-being...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 12

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Pluto, Jupiter and Saturn are still lined up in Capricorn, the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff