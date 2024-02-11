Secretary of the Commonwealth launches 2024 primary election voter education initiative

In preparation for the April 23 primary election, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has launched the Shapiro administration’s 2024 primary election voter education initiative.

“As part of Governor Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening our democracy and keeping our elections safe and secure, we are kicking off our voter education initiative a month early this year to remind Pennsylvania voters about key dates and deadlines for the April 23 primary election,” Schmidt said. “Registered voters who want to make their voice heard deserve early, clear, nonpartisan information about how they can cast their ballot, and that is exactly what the Department of State is providing.”

Among the key dates, Schmidt said, are the following:

April 8: Last day to REGISTER TO VOTE in the Primary.

April 16: Last day to APPLY FOR A MAIL BALLOT.

April 23: PRIMARY ELECTION DAY. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

April 23 (8 p.m.): Deadline for your county elections office to receive your completed mail ballot.

Schmidt highlighted the department’s voter education toolkit, which provides ready-made graphics with election facts – in English, Spanish, and Chinese – for stakeholders and the public to share online to help promote public confidence in elections and further educate voters about the primary.

Schmidt also reminded voters about the redesigned mail ballot materials the department announced last fall. The changes institute more uniformity in mail ballot materials across the Commonwealth’s 67 counties and reduce the chances of voter errors and confusion, he said.

“The Shapiro Administration designed mail ballot instructions and materials to be clearer and easier for Pennsylvania voters to understand,” Schmidt said. “The redesigned envelopes and instruction sheet have revised language to better guide voters through properly filling out, packing, and returning their mail ballot.”

Poll worker recruitment effort

Last week, the department participated in Help America Vote Day, which is a national day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help their neighbors vote by signing up to be a poll worker.

Schmidt visited libraries in Dauphin and Lebanon counties, encouraging patrons who were registered voters to sign up to become poll workers for the April 23 primary.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, including mail ballots, call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at: 1-877-VOTESPA, visit: www.vote.pa.gov, or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.