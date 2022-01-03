SCHOOL CLOSINGS Jan. 3, 2022

LIST BELOW OF NJ, PA AND DELAWARE SCHOOL CLOSINGS, LATE OPENINGS from 6abc
PENNSYLVANIA
- Avon Grove Charter School (Chester) – Closed.
- Avon Grove School District (Chester) – Closed.
- Bensalem Township School District (Bucks) – Closed.
- Bucks Co Technical School (Bucks) – Closed.
- Bucks Learning Academy (Bucks) – Closed.
- Calvary Christian Academy-Phila (Philadelphia) – Closed.
- Cedar Grove Christian Academy (Philadelphia) – Closed.
- Chester Co Tech College HS-Pennocks (Chester) – Closed.
- Child Guidance-Havertown (Delaware) – Closed.
- Colonial School Dist – Plymouth Mtg (Montgomery) – Closed. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
- Delaware Co Intermediate Unit Programs (Delaware) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- First Presbyterian Child Care Ctr (Bucks) – Closed.
- Haverford Township School District (Delaware) – Closed.
- Hope Lutheran School-Levittown (Bucks) – Closed.
- Kennett Consolidated School District (Chester) – Closed.
- Loving Care Children’s Learning Ctr. (Delaware) – Closed.
- MaST Schools (Philadlephia) – Closed.
- Merion Mercy Academy (PENNSYLVANIA) – Closed.
- Morrisville Borough School District (Bucks) – Closed.
- Neshaminy School District (Bucks) – Closed.
- Norristown Area School District (Montgomery) – All Virtual.
- Notre Dame Delourdes School – Swarthmore (Delaware) – Closed.
- Our Lady of Confidence Day School (Montgomery) – Closed.
- Penn-Delco School District (Delaware) – Closed.
- Pennsbury School District (Bucks) – Closed.
- Ridley Park Presbyterian Nursery School (Delaware) – Closed.
- Ridley School District (Delaware) – Closed.
- St Andrew School – Drexel Hill (Delaware) – Closed.
- St Michael the Archangel – Levittown (Bucks) – Closed.
- St. Aloysius Academy (Delaware) – Closed.
- Unionville-Chadds Ford School District (Chester) – Closed. All Virtual.
- Upland Country Day School (Chester) – Closed.
- Upper Darby School District (Delaware) – Closed.
- Upper Merion Area School (Montgomery) – Closed.
- Valley Day School – Morrisville (Pennsylvania) – Closed.
- West Fallowfield Christian School (Chester) – Closed.
- William Penn School District (Delaware) – Closed.
- Brandywine School District – Wilmington (New Castle) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Christina School District (New Castle) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Concord Christian Academy (Delaware) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Odyssey Charter School (Delaware) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- St David’s Episcopal Day School – Wilm (DE) – Closed.
- Tower Hill School (New Castle) – Closed.
- Ursuline Academy (New Castle) – No Afternoon School Activities.
- Atlantic Cape Community College (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Atlantic Christian School (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Bancroft School (Burlington) – Closed.
- Bellmawr Borough School District (Camden) – Closed.
- Bordentown Regional School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Bridgeton Christian School (Cumberland) – Closed.
- Buena Regional School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT (Burlington) – Closed.
- Burlington County Special Services (Burlington) – Closed.
- Cape May Co. Vocational Sch District (Cape May) – Closed.
- Center for Education (Burlington) – Closed.
- Cherry Hill Township School District (Camden) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Clearview Regional School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Creative Achievement Schools (Cumberland) – Closed.
- Deptford Township School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Downe Township School District (Cumberland) – Closed.
- East Greenwich Twp School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Eastampton Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Edgewater Park Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Egg Harbor Township School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Elsinboro Township School District (Salem) – Closed.
- Estell Manor City School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Garfield Park Academy (Burlington) – All Virtual.
- Githens Center (Burlington) – All Virtual.
- Gloucester County Special Services Schoo (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Gloucester County Vocational School Dist (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Gloucester Township School District (Camden) – Closed.
- Great Minds Childcare and Learning Ctr (Burlington) – Closed.
- Haddon Heights School District (Camden) – Closed.
- Haddon Learning Center (Camden) – Closed.
- Hainesport Township School District (New Jersey) – Closed.
- Hamilton Twp School Dist – Atlantic Co. (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Hampton Academy (Burlington) – Closed.
- Lawnside Borough School District (Camden) – Closed.
- Lenape Regional School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Logan Township School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Lower Alloways Creek Twp School Dist (Salem) – Closed.
- Lumberton Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Mannington Township School District (Salem) – Closed.
- Medford Township Public Schools (Burlington) – Closed.
- Middle Township School District (Cape May) – Closed.
- Monroe Township Public Schools (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Mount Holly Township School District (NJ) – Closed.
- Northfield City School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Oldmans Township School District (NJ) – Closed.
- Palmyra Borough School District (Burlington) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
- Pemberton Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Pine Hill Borough School District (Camden) – Closed.
- Pitman Public School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Pittsgrove Township School District (NJ) – Closed.
- Rancocas Valley Regional School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Repauno Preschool Day Care Center (NJ) – Closed.
- Riverside Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- Salem City School District (Salem) – Closed.
- Shamong Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
- South Jersey Christian Academy (NJ) – Closed.
- St Cecilia School (NJ) – Closed.
- St John’s Pentecostal Outreach Daycare (Salem) – Closed.
- St Joseph Pro-Cathedral – Camden (New Jersey) – Closed.
- Swedesboro-Woolwich School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Upper Deerfield Township School District (Cumberland) – Closed.
- Ventnor City School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Voorhees Township School District (Camden) – Closed.
- Washington Twp School Dist – Gloucester (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Westampton Township School District (New Jersey) – Closed.
- Weymouth Township School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
- Wildwood Catholic High School (Cape May) – Closed.
- Wildwood City School District (Cape May) – Closed.
- Woodland Country Day School (Cumberland) – Closed.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Cherry Hill (Camden) – Closed.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Ellisburg (Gloucester) – Closed.
- Y.A.L.E. School – Southeast (Camden) – Closed.
