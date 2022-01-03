Image

3:29 PM / Monday January 3, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
3 Jan 2022

SCHOOL CLOSINGS Jan. 3, 2022

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 3, 2022 Category: Education, Local Posted by:

LIST BELOW OF NJ, PA AND DELAWARE SCHOOL CLOSINGS, LATE OPENINGS from 6abc

Image

PENNSYLVANIA

  • Avon Grove Charter School (Chester) – Closed.
  • Avon Grove School District (Chester) – Closed.
  • Bensalem Township School District (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Bucks Co Technical School (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Bucks Learning Academy (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Calvary Christian Academy-Phila (Philadelphia) – Closed.
  • Cedar Grove Christian Academy (Philadelphia) – Closed.
  • Chester Co Tech College HS-Pennocks (Chester) – Closed.
  • Child Guidance-Havertown (Delaware) – Closed.
  • Colonial School Dist – Plymouth Mtg (Montgomery) – Closed. Faculty & Staff Report Normal Time.
  • Delaware Co Intermediate Unit Programs (Delaware) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • First Presbyterian Child Care Ctr (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Haverford Township School District (Delaware) – Closed.
  • Hope Lutheran School-Levittown (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Kennett Consolidated School District (Chester) – Closed.
  • Loving Care Children’s Learning Ctr. (Delaware) – Closed.
  • MaST Schools (Philadlephia) – Closed.
  • Merion Mercy Academy (PENNSYLVANIA) – Closed.
  • Morrisville Borough School District (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Neshaminy School District (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Norristown Area School District (Montgomery) – All Virtual.
  • Notre Dame Delourdes School – Swarthmore (Delaware) – Closed.
  • Our Lady of Confidence Day School (Montgomery) – Closed.
  • Penn-Delco School District (Delaware) – Closed.
  • Pennsbury School District (Bucks) – Closed.
  • Ridley Park Presbyterian Nursery School (Delaware) – Closed.
  • Ridley School District (Delaware) – Closed.
  • St Andrew School – Drexel Hill (Delaware) – Closed.
  • St Michael the Archangel – Levittown (Bucks) – Closed.
  • St. Aloysius Academy (Delaware) – Closed.
  • Unionville-Chadds Ford School District (Chester) – Closed. All Virtual.
  • Upland Country Day School (Chester) – Closed.
  • Upper Darby School District (Delaware) – Closed.
  • Upper Merion Area School (Montgomery) – Closed.
  • Valley Day School – Morrisville (Pennsylvania) – Closed.
  • West Fallowfield Christian School (Chester) – Closed.
  • William Penn School District (Delaware) – Closed.

DELAWARE

  • Brandywine School District – Wilmington (New Castle) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Christina School District (New Castle) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Concord Christian Academy (Delaware) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Odyssey Charter School (Delaware) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • St David’s Episcopal Day School – Wilm (DE) – Closed.
  • Tower Hill School (New Castle) – Closed.
  • Ursuline Academy (New Castle) – No Afternoon School Activities.

NEW JERSEY

  • Atlantic Cape Community College (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Atlantic Christian School (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Bancroft School (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Bellmawr Borough School District (Camden) – Closed.
  • Bordentown Regional School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Bridgeton Christian School (Cumberland) – Closed.
  • Buena Regional School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Burlington Co. Inst. of Technology BCIT (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Burlington County Special Services (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Cape May Co. Vocational Sch District (Cape May) – Closed.
  • Center for Education (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Cherry Hill Township School District (Camden) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Clearview Regional School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Creative Achievement Schools (Cumberland) – Closed.
  • Deptford Township School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Downe Township School District (Cumberland) – Closed.
  • East Greenwich Twp School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Eastampton Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Edgewater Park Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Egg Harbor Township School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Elsinboro Township School District (Salem) – Closed.
  • Estell Manor City School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Garfield Park Academy (Burlington) – All Virtual.
  • Githens Center (Burlington) – All Virtual.
  • Gloucester County Special Services Schoo (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Gloucester County Vocational School Dist (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Gloucester Township School District (Camden) – Closed.
  • Great Minds Childcare and Learning Ctr (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Haddon Heights School District (Camden) – Closed.
  • Haddon Learning Center (Camden) – Closed.
  • Hainesport Township School District (New Jersey) – Closed.
  • Hamilton Twp School Dist – Atlantic Co. (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Hampton Academy (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Lawnside Borough School District (Camden) – Closed.
  • Lenape Regional School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Logan Township School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Lower Alloways Creek Twp School Dist (Salem) – Closed.
  • Lumberton Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Mannington Township School District (Salem) – Closed.
  • Medford Township Public Schools (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Middle Township School District (Cape May) – Closed.
  • Monroe Township Public Schools (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Mount Holly Township School District (NJ) – Closed.
  • Northfield City School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Oldmans Township School District (NJ) – Closed.
  • Palmyra Borough School District (Burlington) – Closed. No Afternoon School Activities.
  • Pemberton Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Pine Hill Borough School District (Camden) – Closed.
  • Pitman Public School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Pittsgrove Township School District (NJ) – Closed.
  • Rancocas Valley Regional School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Repauno Preschool Day Care Center (NJ) – Closed.
  • Riverside Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • Salem City School District (Salem) – Closed.
  • Shamong Township School District (Burlington) – Closed.
  • South Jersey Christian Academy (NJ) – Closed.
  • St Cecilia School (NJ) – Closed.
  • St John’s Pentecostal Outreach Daycare (Salem) – Closed.
  • St Joseph Pro-Cathedral – Camden (New Jersey) – Closed.
  • Swedesboro-Woolwich School District (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Upper Deerfield Township School District (Cumberland) – Closed.
  • Ventnor City School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Voorhees Township School District (Camden) – Closed.
  • Washington Twp School Dist – Gloucester (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Westampton Township School District (New Jersey) – Closed.
  • Weymouth Township School District (Atlantic) – Closed.
  • Wildwood Catholic High School (Cape May) – Closed.
  • Wildwood City School District (Cape May) – Closed.
  • Woodland Country Day School (Cumberland) – Closed.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Cherry Hill (Camden) – Closed.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Ellisburg (Gloucester) – Closed.
  • Y.A.L.E. School – Southeast (Camden) – Closed.

See live updates of school closings at 6abc.com

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailPew study examines school closings in six cities as Philadelphia prepares to shut down multiple buildings Officials: John B. Kelly school will remain closed on Monday Oct. 16 due to mold Default ThumbnailEnon Church’s report on school closings plan strongly endorses moratorium
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Kevin Robert’s, NAACP Philadelphia executive committee member passes away

January 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The Philadelphia Branch NAACP sends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Roberts...

Politics

Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker

December 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the...

Education

SCHOOL CLOSINGS Jan. 3, 2022

January 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email LIST BELOW OF NJ, PA AND DELAWARE SCHOOL CLOSINGS, LATE OPENINGS from 6abc...

Stateside

Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general

January 3, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James recently subpoenaed former...

Seniors

Four things to know about acute respiratory illness RSV

December 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Washing your hands. Covering your cough and sneeze. Staying home when sick....

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of December 2, 2022

December 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: The elements Air, Water, Fire and Earth are a big part...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff