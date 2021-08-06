Image

4:19 PM / Friday August 6, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
6 Aug 2021

Ready for Learning Initiative to help Greater Philadelphia area students with back to school essentials this fall

August 6, 2021

The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 education gap will be significant to children’s developmental preparedness — especially the children the organization Cradles to Crayons serves who were already struggling.

Cradles to Crayons serves more than 150,000 Philadelphia area children each year with high-quality everyday essentials. 

Families spend on average $320 a year on back-to-school supplies. For those already pushed to the limit by the COVID-19 crisis, these essentials are both inaccessible and unaffordable.

The COVID-19 educational landscape will continue to change. Some students will have physical classrooms among peers, some scheduled virtual lessons, and some a hybrid of both. No matter what it looks like, student development can happen anywhere, and kids will always need supplies to feel empowered and ready to learn.

 Access to these essential learning supplies requires financial support. The pandemic is palpable —1 in 2 American households report some employment or income loss since the pandemic began. As more and more families struggle to afford essentials like food and rent, spending an average of $320 a year on school supplies is unrealistic and unaffordable.

Image

As part of Cradles to Crayons’ on-going COVID-19 emergency relief efforts, their Ready for Learning initiative will ensure that the children they serve in the Greater Philadelphia Region will have everything they need to feel ready to learn this fall by distributing critical learning supplies through their network of social service partners. 

Ready for Learning promotes an equitable education system and empowers children to feel safe, valued, and ready to learn during uncertain times. The initiative is rooted in the organization’s belief that all children should have access to education no matter what. 

Contact Molly Boyd, manager of corporate engagement, at:  [email protected] for more information, or to discuss how your organization can get involved in the Ready for Learning initiative.

