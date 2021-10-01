Image

3:28 AM / Saturday October 2, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
30 Sep 2021

Philadelphia schools superintendent to leave next summer

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 30, 2021 Category: Education Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite (Photo/philasd.org)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

PHILADELPHIA — The superintendent of the Philadelphia School District has announced that he will be leaving the post next summer.

Superintendent William Hite Jr. said in a video released to staff that “after much reflection” he had decided not to seek renewal of his contract when it expires in August 2022.

He said leading the district of 120,000 students in more than 200 schools had been a “tremendous honor and privilege” and vowed to support the board in its search for a new superintendent.

“I’d asked the board, ‘Let’s put this conversation off’ until we were able to get young people back into schools. That was the most important thing,” Hite said at a news conference Tuesday. “… But I did indicate, once we got children back, that I would not seek a renewal of my contract.”

Hite said he loved Philadelphia and its people “whether they were complimentary or, quite frankly, not so much.” He said he’s uncertain what he will do after he leaves but he plans to stay in the area.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Hite said in an email to staff Monday night that he wanted to share the news now to allow “a full and complete search process for the next leader of the district, but I want to assure you all that I’m not going anywhere before August 2022.”

The next year, he said, would see several critical initiatives focusing on equity, facilities planning, and environmental improvements. 

Hite will leave as one of the longest-tenured superintendents in district history and his decade of service will also allow him to collect his pension through the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System, the paper said.

Hite was hired in June 2012 to take over a district in financial trouble and the following year recommended closing 37 schools, 23 of which were eventually shut. 

Image

He presided over the end of the 17-year state takeover and his contract was renewed in 2015.

In December, the school board’s annual evaluation rated his performance as “needs improvement” in the areas of student growth and achievement and systems leadership and operations, the Inquirer reported.

Related Posts

School District of Philadelphia Superintendant Hite announces he will be leaving position at end of 2021-22 school year Default ThumbnailPhiladelphia School Reform Commission selects new superintendent Default ThumbnailSchool District to close 37 schools
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announces location, dates and theme for 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: (Photo/ Courtesy Pennsylvania Horticultural Society) The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) has...

Education

Philadelphia schools superintendent to leave next summer

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite (Photo/philasd.org) ASSOCIATED PRESS  PHILADELPHIA —...

Stateside

State presses Philadelphia agency over elder abuse, neglect

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pa. Sec. of Aging Robert Torres (Photo/Pa. Dept. of Aging) By...

Food And Beverage

Go-to meals for the busy season ahead

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner with Grapes, Carrots and Parsnips BPT Fall...

Diaspora

At UN, turmoil in Haiti, Ethiopia draws global concern

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this photo taken from video, Ariel Henry, Prime Minister of...

Go With The-Flo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy soul food lunch at Melba’s in Harlem

September 30, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Melba Wilson with Prince Harry and Meghan By Flo Anthony Thirteen...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff