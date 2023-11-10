Image

11:55 AM / Saturday November 11, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
10 Nov 2023

Pa. Dept. of Education encourages schools to registerfor 10th annual Governor’s STEM Competition

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 10, 2023 Category: Education Posted by:

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) urges Pennsylvania schools to sign up for the 10th annual Governor’s STEM Competition. The competition challenges student teams from across the state to research, design, and present a device or project that can make the quality of life better for Pennsylvanians by accomplishing a series of practical tasks that can fulfill real-world needs.

“Hands-on learning is critical to our students’ success and thanks to more opportunities in STEM, our students will have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why my administration is making significant investments to bring hands-on learning back into classrooms, improve access to STEM education, and open up apprenticeship opportunities for our students. This competition is one more way we are supporting students’ creativity and showcasing their talents – and I encourage all Pa. students to show us your STEM skills in action.” 

“The Governor’s STEM Competition showcases the best and brightest in the future of education and the workforce,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By engaging students in hands-on, experiential learning, this program creates real solutions for community needs, inspires today’s students to become tomorrow’s STEM leaders, and makes learning fun.”

The competition is open to students in grades 9 through 12 who attend a public, charter, or private school, a career and technical education center, or a student being homeschooled in Pennsylvania. Registration closes December 24, 2023.

 The 20 selected teams will demonstrate or display their STEM-related projects for peer review and selection at the Governor’s STEM Competition, held annually in Harrisburg, in May. Of the finalists, a total of eight winning teams will receive one time scholarship payments for placing as Grand Champion, First Runner Up, Second Runner Up, or Third Runner Up. Other important dates for competing teams can be found on the PDE website at: https://www.education.pa.gov/K-12/STEM/Pages/ImportantDates.aspx.

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) is an integrated, interdisciplinary, and student-centered approach to learning that encourages curiosity, creativity, artistic expression, collaboration, communication, problem solving, critical thinking, and design thinking.  

Shapiro fought for and delivered funding for hands-on learning in the 2023-24 budget, which makes a historic investment in students across the Commonwealth, including $567 million in basic education funding – the largest increase to the Basic Education Funding Formula in Pennsylvania history. It also includes $23.5 million to bring career and technical education back into the classroom, giving every student the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed. 

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Education, please visit the website at: www.education.pa.gov or follow PDE on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Pinterest. 

Related Posts

PA Department of Education encourages colleges and universities to apply for a PA Hunger-Free Campus designation Governor Wolf Announces Closure of Pennsylvania Schools Education Department announces college completion fund competition
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Want to save money and reduce your home’s carbon footprint? Explore hybrid heating

November 3, 2023

Tweet Email BPT As temperatures dip across the country, homeowners are shifting their attention to keeping their...

Election 2023

Secretary Of The Commonwealth reminds eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote by Oct. 23

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa.– Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians today that the Oct. 23...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Education

Pa. Dept. of Education encourages schools to registerfor 10th annual Governor’s STEM Competition

November 10, 2023

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) urges Pennsylvania schools to sign up...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff